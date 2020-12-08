 
 

Bryce Hall Feuding With Lil Yachty as He Turns Down Offer to Appear on MV With Addison Rae

Bryce Hall Feuding With Lil Yachty as He Turns Down Offer to Appear on MV With Addison Rae
Instagram
Music

The feud between Bryce and the 23-year-old rapper starts after the latter taunts the TikTok star with a new song featuring explicit lyrics about Bryce's girlfriend Addison.

  • Dec 8, 2020

AceShowbiz - Bryce Hall and Lil Yachty are involved in a heated feud on Twitter. The TikTok star and the "Oprah's Bank Account" rapper started throwing shades at each other on the blue bird app after the latter taunted Bryce with a new song in which he rapped about Bryce's girlfriend Addison Rae. Now, the feud escalated even further after Bryce revealed that the rapper's team apparently wanted him and Addison to be on "E-ER" music video.

Bryce posted screenshot of a DM from someone who seemed to be in the rapper's team. "Yo, would you and addison be down to be in the music video for the e-er song yachty. Lmk what you guys would want," the person wrote to Bryce, before convincing that it "would be some funny s**t."

However, Bryce seemingly didn't want to have anything to do with the rapper and his answer was definite. "F**K no LMAO," he simply replied. Sharing the picture on Twitter, he tagged Yachty, who quickly responded, "Listen kid... I wouldn't have you in my video if my life depended on it. Not my song."

Yachty then addressed his controversial lyrics on DJ Scheme's "E-ER". "ALSO I did this verse 4 months ago. relax bro. It's not that deep," the 23-year-old spitter fired back. "Go take some shirtless photos or some."

  See also...

Bryce Hall and Lil Yachthy were feuding on Twitter

Bryce Hall and Lil Yachthy were feuding on Twitter.

The feud between Bryce and Yachty started after the latter responded to Bryce's tweet in which he asked for some song recommendations. Tweeting to the social media personality, he shared a screenshot of the song alongside a caption that read, "At this part specifically actually."

He referred to the part where he rapped explicitly about Addison. "I want Addison Rae to become my doctor and check on my privates/ Put her in a skirt and a scarf like pilot/ He didn't make it past the first clip like a polyp," so he rapped, prompting backlash from online users.

Bryce fired back at Yachty

Bryce fired back at Yachty.

Seemingly unfazed by the sudden diss, Bryce clapped back by replying to Yachty's tweet with a snap of himself and Addison cuddling up to and embracing one another. "Lol n***a I don't want yo b***h boy," Yachty responded.

You can share this post!

Rita Ora Almost 'Forgot' of Past Romance With Rob Kardashian

Larsa Pippen Dragged for Asking Haters to Be Compassionate Amid Malik Beasley Dating Scandal
Related Posts
TikTok Star Bryce Hall Allegedly Beat Up Restaurant Staff After Being Asked to Stop Vaping

TikTok Star Bryce Hall Allegedly Beat Up Restaurant Staff After Being Asked to Stop Vaping

Bryce Hall and Blake Gray Facing One Year in Jail After Charged for Violating Covid-19 Orders

Bryce Hall and Blake Gray Facing One Year in Jail After Charged for Violating Covid-19 Orders

TikTok Star Bryce Hall's Power Shut Off by the City After Hosting Huge Party

TikTok Star Bryce Hall's Power Shut Off by the City After Hosting Huge Party

Most Read
BTS Take MAMA 2020 Stage With Hologram Version of Suga for 'Life Goes On' Performance
Music

BTS Take MAMA 2020 Stage With Hologram Version of Suga for 'Life Goes On' Performance

Mariah Carey Teases She's Giving Away Snoop Dogg 'A Very Specific Christmas Idea'

Mariah Carey Teases She's Giving Away Snoop Dogg 'A Very Specific Christmas Idea'

YUNGBLUD Laments His 'First Heartbreak' Halsey in New Emotional Love Song

YUNGBLUD Laments His 'First Heartbreak' Halsey in New Emotional Love Song

The Weeknd Teams Up With Rosalia for 'Blinding Lights' Remix

The Weeknd Teams Up With Rosalia for 'Blinding Lights' Remix

Chance the Rapper Accused of Using Manager as Spacegoat for Album Flop

Chance the Rapper Accused of Using Manager as Spacegoat for Album Flop

KISS Reveal Plan to Have Concert in the 'Coldest Place on Earth' for 2021 Farewell Tour

KISS Reveal Plan to Have Concert in the 'Coldest Place on Earth' for 2021 Farewell Tour

Shawn Mendes Calls New Album His 'Favorite Art'

Shawn Mendes Calls New Album His 'Favorite Art'

Artist of the Week: Miley Cyrus

Artist of the Week: Miley Cyrus

Evanescence Set to Release Comeback Album in March 2021

Evanescence Set to Release Comeback Album in March 2021

Teyana Taylor Blames Label for Her Retirement Announcement

Teyana Taylor Blames Label for Her Retirement Announcement

Cardi B Supports Teyana Taylor Following Her Retirement Announcement

Cardi B Supports Teyana Taylor Following Her Retirement Announcement

Jack Johnson and HAIM Deliver Rendition of Cat Stevens' Classics in Tribute Concert

Jack Johnson and HAIM Deliver Rendition of Cat Stevens' Classics in Tribute Concert

Dolly Parton Always Hopes Beyonce Would Cover 'Jolene' Someday

Dolly Parton Always Hopes Beyonce Would Cover 'Jolene' Someday