 

Bryce Hall Accused of Lying About Kanye West DM-ing His Girlfriend

The TikTok personality makes headlines after he claims in a new video that the married hip-hop star is seemingly trying to invite Mikaela Lafuente to 'Vultures 1' listening party.

  • Mar 5, 2024

AceShowbiz - Bryce Hall is spilling the tea. The TikTok personality made headlines after he claimed in a new video that Kanye West was sliding into the Instagram DM of his girlfriend Mikaela Lafuente.

Shared on Saturday, March 2, the TikTok clip saw Bryce exposing Ye for allegedly trying to invite her to his listening party for "Vultures 1". In screenshots shared by Bryce, Ye appeared to delete his messages after Mikaela turned down the invite.

The photos saw Mikaela writing, "What," "Yes why?" and "Nope thank you tho," to Ye. It could also be seen that the "Famous" spitter was the first to start their DM conversation by saying, "Back in Cali," before asking, "Are you in California or the states."

In addition to sharing the photos on TikTok, Bryce posted them on X. "cmon ye… at least invite me to the hang and listen session," so the boxer wrote in the caption. He also said, "Kanye is sliding on my girlfriend.. someone tell Kim," referring to the hip-hop star's ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

Upon catching wind of the screenshots, some Internet users were not entirely convinced. Calling it cap, one said, "Kanye doesn't even text like that." Another commented, "they had to be talking before that for him to just do that randomly."

"He said 'back in Cali'. Read between the lines bro, your girl was previously piped. She's just acting oblivious. Sorry," a user added. Someone else suggested that Mikaela might also delete her messages. "Wait till he finds out she deleted the earlier messages we all kno that aint they first time talking," the person wrote.

One fan also mocked Bryce for not keeping up with the Kardashians. "Someone tell kim? Someone tell bryce he not with kim anymore lmfao," the user penned. The TikTok star might miss the news about the rapper's marriage to Bianca Censori, an employee at Yeezy.

