 
 

Bryce Hall Challenges Austin McBroom to 'Better Fight' After Press Conference Brawl

Bryce Hall Challenges Austin McBroom to 'Better Fight' After Press Conference Brawl
Instagram
Celebrity

The TikTok star and the YouTube personality grab and shove each other after the ex-boyfriend of Addison Rae charged at the latter at Fred Segal in West Hollywood.

  • May 19, 2021

AceShowbiz - Bryce Hall is not ready to bury the hatchet with Austin McBroom. The TikTok star, who was involved in a brawl with the YouTube megastar at a press conference, challenged the latter to have a "better fight."

Bryce dared Austin via Twitter on Tuesday, May 18. "glad your security was there to push me off of you ! after im done with you i got a better fight next so im not worried," he tweeted, after the latter poked fun at him by writing, "Come to find out @brycehall is as strong as my 10 month old baby boy. Steel boy you wanna fight him instead of me."

Bryce Hall's Tweet

Bryce Hall challenged Austin McBroom to have a 'better fight.'

The trash-talking came after the two grabbed and shoved each other while promoting their upcoming boxing match at Fred Segal in West Hollywood. On what caused the tussle, the ex-boyfriend of Addison Rae first charged at the YouTuber while the latter was talking. Fortunately, their teams managed to separate after things got more chaotic.

  See also...

Following the brawl, Austin told TMZ, "He out here trying to wrestle. We got a fight June 12 -- he's wrestling me!" He then stressed, "If he does that bulls**t on June 12, he's getting his ass knocked out. That's what's happening."

The former college basketball player, who has 19 million subscribers on YouTube, also made it clear that the fight was not fake. "None of this s**t was staged. This s**t is real. He's getting knocked the f**k out," he raged.

Austin and Bryce are scheduled to fight at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on June 12. Bryce himself previously revealed that he wanted to beat Austin because if he comes out with a K.O., he will buy a new house for his mother.

"That's like, my mom's house right there," the 21-year-old told the outlet outside Toast in Los Angeles. "I'm gonna buy my mom a house right after the fight. And, that knockout is my mom's house ... that's how much it means to me."

You can share this post!

Amelia Hamlin Boasts About Being Lisa Rinna's Splitting Image While Recreating Her Iconic Looks

'The Voice' Recap: Meet the Top 5!
Related Posts
Bryce Hall Sued for Alleged Racially-Motivated Fight at Bar

Bryce Hall Sued for Alleged Racially-Motivated Fight at Bar

Bryce Hall Feuding With Lil Yachty as He Turns Down Offer to Appear on MV With Addison Rae

Bryce Hall Feuding With Lil Yachty as He Turns Down Offer to Appear on MV With Addison Rae

TikTok Star Bryce Hall Allegedly Beat Up Restaurant Staff After Being Asked to Stop Vaping

TikTok Star Bryce Hall Allegedly Beat Up Restaurant Staff After Being Asked to Stop Vaping

Bryce Hall and Blake Gray Facing One Year in Jail After Charged for Violating Covid-19 Orders

Bryce Hall and Blake Gray Facing One Year in Jail After Charged for Violating Covid-19 Orders

Most Read
Vanessa Bryant Accused of Snubbing Kobe's Parents From His Basketball Hall of Fame Ceremony
Celebrity

Vanessa Bryant Accused of Snubbing Kobe's Parents From His Basketball Hall of Fame Ceremony

Comedian Michael Blackson's Ex-Girlfriend Shades Him in Breakup Announcement

Comedian Michael Blackson's Ex-Girlfriend Shades Him in Breakup Announcement

Stephen Curry's Wife Reacts as She's Called 'Moron' Over Comments About Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

Stephen Curry's Wife Reacts as She's Called 'Moron' Over Comments About Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

Conor McGregor Introduces Newborn Baby Boy

Conor McGregor Introduces Newborn Baby Boy

Ricky Schroder Apologizes to Costco Employee for Harassing Him Over Mask Policy

Ricky Schroder Apologizes to Costco Employee for Harassing Him Over Mask Policy

Nicki Minaj Reacts to Wendy Williams Calling Her 'Icon'

Nicki Minaj Reacts to Wendy Williams Calling Her 'Icon'

Report: Palace Aides Want Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Give Up Their Royal Titles

Report: Palace Aides Want Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Give Up Their Royal Titles

6ix9ine Mercilessly Mocks Lil Reese Over Alleged Stolen Car After Chicago Shooting

6ix9ine Mercilessly Mocks Lil Reese Over Alleged Stolen Car After Chicago Shooting

Scarlett Johansson's Husband Colin Jost Pours Slime on Her During Her MTV Movie Awards Speech

Scarlett Johansson's Husband Colin Jost Pours Slime on Her During Her MTV Movie Awards Speech

Bill Gates Admits to Affair With Microsoft Employee After Divorce Filing

Bill Gates Admits to Affair With Microsoft Employee After Divorce Filing

Miss Universe 2020: Miss Mexico Andrea Meza Is Crowned in 69th Edition of the Pageant Show

Miss Universe 2020: Miss Mexico Andrea Meza Is Crowned in 69th Edition of the Pageant Show

Gene Simmons and Michael Buble Call on Peers to Combat Misleading Accounts of Middle East Conflict

Gene Simmons and Michael Buble Call on Peers to Combat Misleading Accounts of Middle East Conflict

Alec Baldwin's Baby Son Rushed to ER Following Severe Allergic Reaction

Alec Baldwin's Baby Son Rushed to ER Following Severe Allergic Reaction