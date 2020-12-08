'The Voice' Semi-Finals Recap: The Top 9 Perform in Hopes for America's Vote

NBC TV

AceShowbiz - "The Voice" returned with a new episode on Monday, December 7. The new episode, which also served as the semi-finals of season 19, featured the Top 9 taking the stage to sing in hopes for America's vote that would send them to the finals. Since it's Fan's Week, the contestants sang a new song dedicated to their own fans. They also offered some special performances as a trio.

The first performer was Jim Ranger from Team Blake Shelton. For the semi-finals, he opted to sing a rock version of Harry Nilsson's "Without You". It's the song that Blake had been wanting to hear on the show and alongside John Legend and Gwen Stefani, he gave him a standing ovation.

Following it up was Team Kelly Clarkson's Cami Clune who performed "The Joke" by Brandi Carlile. Kelly was really impressed by the performance, while Gwen dubbed her voice angelic and said that her tone was pure. Meanwhile, Jim, Desz and Carter Rubin were the first trio to perform that night. Singing "Willy Go Round in Circles" by Billy Preston, the three perfectly blended their different styles together.

Next up was Team Gwen's Ben Allen whom Gwen stole from Team Blake. He sang Blake Shelton's "All About Tonight", saying that the performance was dedicated to the couple who brought together their two genres as artists. John Holiday (Team John) then hit the stage to sing "Fix You" by Coldplay which he dedicated to his grandmother as well as John and his wife Chrissy Teigen. John totally loved the performance which incorporated a band at the end of the performance.

Tamara Jade, Ian Flanigan and Ben were the next trio to perform. They chose to sing Don Williams' "Tulsa Time". Following it up was Team Kelly's Desz who offered a performance of En Vogue's "Don't Let Go (Love)". She dedicated the song to her fans who may need a boost of self love while battling body confidence issues. John raved over her soulful voice while Kelly said that it's her favorite performance on any of her teams ever.

Bailey Rae then performed "Georgia on My Mind" by Ray Charles, flaunting her smoothness and clarity of her voice. She then returned to the stage to perform Bastille's "Pompeii" alongside Cami and John. Ian was the next performer, singing his rendition of Sarah McLachlan's "Angel" that he dedicated to his fiancee.

As for Tamara, she belted out "Let It Be" by The Beatles which he specially performed for her coach John. John and Gwen loved her voice as the former said that she's a shining superstar. Rounding out the night was Team Gwen's Carter, who sang "Rainbow Connection" from "The Muppet Movie" for his autistic brother. The emotional performance successfully moved Gwen to tears.