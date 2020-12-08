 
 

John Mayer Caught Liking Ex Jennifer Aniston's Pics 11 Years After Split

It's unclear if the 'Who Says' singer presses the like button on the post on an Instagram account dedicated to the 'Friends' alum accidentally or not, but fans are losing it.

AceShowbiz - Does John Mayer still have the hots for Jennifer Aniston? More than a decade after they called an end to their relationship, the pop/rock singer has shown his support for his former girlfriend in a unique way.

The 43-year-old songwriter/guitarist was caught lurking on an Instagram account dedicated to the 51-year-old actress. The "Your Body Is a Wonderland" hitmaker's trace was noticed by fans after he liked photos of "The Morning Show" star.

In the post in question, the Rachel Green of NBC's sitcom "Friends" was pictured riding a bike. The Emmy Award-winning actress flashed a big grin as she looked carefree with her blonde hair was let loose and hang on her shoulders in natural waves.

Fans quickly took notice of John's "like" on the post and couldn't help talking about it on social media. "not john mayer liking," a surprised fan wrote. Confused, another asked, "A WHY DID @johnmayer LIKE THIS?" The account owner also commented on John's activity, writing, "I NOOOOO [sic]."

It's unclear if John pressed the "like" accidentally or not, but he has since unliked it, probably after it caused a lot of social media chatter.

John and Jennifer dated on and off between 2008 and 2009. In a 2012 interview with Rolling Stone, the Grammy Award-winning artist opened up about his regret over his split with the "Horrible Bosses" star. "I've never really gotten over it. It was one of the worst times of my life," he admitted.

John's other famous exes also include Jessica Simpson, Minka Kelly, Taylor Swift and Katy Perry. Following his split from Jennifer, the notorious womanizer told Playboy in 2010 that he hooked up with "four or five" women. "But even if I said 12, that's a reasonable number. So is 15," he bragged.

As for Jennifer, she married Justin Theroux in 2015, but got separated in 2017. She remains friendly with "The Leftovers" alum. She's recently also reconnected with her former husband Brad Pitt, following his separation from his wife of two years, Angelina Jolie, in 2016.

