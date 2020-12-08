 
 

Solange Knowles and Lil Wayne Once Dated, Bow Wow Claims

WENN/Ivan Nikolov
The 'Let Me Hold You' rapper drops the bombshell about the 'Cranes in the Sky' songstress' alleged past romantic relationship with the 'Lollipop' hitmaker during his Clubhouse appearance.

  • Dec 8, 2020

AceShowbiz - Bow Wow has become the latest celebrity to join the Clubhouse. The rapper made an appearance on the social media application on Sunday, December 6 to talk about how his career as a child star took off, during which he dropped a shocking revelation about two stars' never-before-heard-of romance.

During the chat, the 33-year-old casually revealed that Solange Knowles and Lil Wayne once dated. While he said it as if it's an already-known fact that everybody has been aware of, his statement caught some people off guard. One person reacted to the news on Twitter, writing, "Bow Wow said everyone knows that Solange and Lil Wayne dated. We didn't know that. Lol."

Neither Solange nor Lil Wayne has responded to Bow Wow's claim. The former recently went public with her relationship with her new man Gio Escobar, after splitting from former husband Alan Ferguson last year. As for Tunechi, he is currently dating model Denise Bidot.

The bombshell dating claim aside, Bow Wow shared the fact that his joint album "Face Off" with Omarion, which was released in December 2007, was originally intended to be with himself and all of B2K. He also credited Jermaine Dupri for constantly making him better.

Bow Wow has since received a lot of praises from fans with his story about his career in the music industry. "Y'all bow wow is on club house giving the whole backstory to his career. This is better than vh1 behind the music," one person reacted to his Clubhouse appearance. Another similarly tweeted, "bow wow is actually a great choice to throw on CH. he grew up in the industry and has stories for days."

A third Twitter user hailed him, "Been listening to Bow Wow on CH! Bow is really a legend, love it or hate it." Echoing the sentiment, a fourth person wrote, "Bow Wow is a legend! Period!! F**k what y'all heard! @smoss."

Someone else raved, "The man is a living legend and he needs more recognition for the doors he opened up for young rappers. It's so refreshing to hear him speak so candidly about his highs and lows. I feel like people look at all the recent stunts and write Bow Wow off as a clown, but keep in mind he's spent the majority of his life in the limelight. He had to grow up under our microscope."

