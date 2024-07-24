Solange Cries for Protection of Black Woman After Sonya Massey Shooting

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Cranes in the Sky' singer is among celebrities enraged by the death of the 36-year-old black American woman, who was shot by a police officer after she called 911.

AceShowbiz - Solange Knowles has spoken up on the murder of Sonya Massey. The Grammy Award-winning artist has voiced her outrage over the fatal shooting of the 36-year-old black woman by a police officer after she called 911.

Taking to her account on X, formerly known as Twitter, the "Cranes in the Sky" singer lamented the lack of protection for black woman in America. "first words Sonya Massey said at her front door were 'don't hurt me'," she wrote, referencing viral footage of the shooting. "she was told 'why would we hurt you, you called us'."

"when have those words meant anything when your black and woman in this country," the younger sister of Beyonce Knowles asked. "when do those words protect you from not being murdered in your kitchen, in your bedroom, with your babies, or on your lawn."

"what is 'reassurance', in this place ?" she went on questioning, before sending her condolences to Massey's family, "rest in power Sonya Massey, and an abundance of love and power to Sonya's family on this journey."

Solange isn't the only celebrity who has weighed in on the violent murder. Meek Mill tweeted, "She didn't even have that pot in her hand if you slow it down!" Former NBA star Nick Young emphasized, "The police shot and killed a [36-year-old] Black lady holding a pot [because] she said. 'I rebuke you in Jesus' name'... And we [are] out here playing for [Team USA]."

In a White House press release, U.S. President Joe Biden condemned Sangamon County sheriff's deputy Sean Grayson's actions as "unthinkable and senseless." He added, "Sonya's death at the hands of a responding officer reminds us that all too often Black Americans face fears for their safety in ways many of the rest of us do not."

"I commend the swift actions that were taken by the Springfield State's Attorney’s office," the statement continued to read. "While we wait for the case to be prosecuted, let us pray to comfort the grieving. Congress must pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act now. Our fundamental commitment to justice is at stake."

In bodycam footage from a second officer who also responded to Massey's call, at first, Massey was seen sitting with the officers, offering to file paperwork and searching for an identification card. She was then instructed by Grayson to check on a pot of water on the stove.

"Where are you going?" Massey was heard asking. "Away from your hot, steaming water," Grayson said. "Away from my hot steaming water?" Massey seemed to say in the video, before she shouted, "I rebuke you in the name of Jesus."

"What?" Grayson said. "I rebuke you in the name of Jesus," Massey repeated her words. "You'd better f**king not. I swear to God, I'll f**king shoot you right in your f**king face," Grayson said, raising his gun and demanding that Massey "drop the f**king pot." According to the report, Massey was apologizing and ducking for cover, before Grayson fired three shots, then activating his body camera.

Grayson was charged with first-degree murder, misconduct and aggravated battery with a firearm.

Massey's father James (Renee) Wilburn claimed he wasn't aware of the circumstances surrounding his daughter's death until his family saw the news. "I was under the impression that a prowler had broke in and killed my baby, never did they say there was a deputy involved shooting until my brother read it on the internet," he said.