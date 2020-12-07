Paris Hilton Celebrates 1-Year Anniversary With Boyfriend Carter Reum: He's 'The One'

Instagram Celebrity

The hotel heiress gushes over her 39-year-old author and entrepreneur beau, whom she started dating two years after the entrepreneur called off her engagement to Chris Zylka.

AceShowbiz - Paris Hilton could not help but gush over boyfriend Carter Reum on their one-year dating anniversary. When celebrating the major milestone in their relationship, the former star of "The Simple Life" expressed her belief that the author and entrepreneur is "the one."

On Saturday, December 5, the 39-year-old shared on Instagram a compilation of photos and clips of her and her beau. "Happy 1 year Anniversary my love! I love that we celebrate our love every month! I can't believe it's only been a year. It feels like I've been with you a lifetime! I have never felt so close to another person in my life," she wrote in the accompaniment of the post.

"And that's because you're the first one who tore down the walls I built around my heart and opened up my heart in a way that I didn't know was possible," she went on raving. "I truly believe that we were custom-made for each other and meant to be. Nothing in my life has ever felt so right or so perfect! Every day I feel like I'm in a dream. There's no one I'd rather spend forever with."

Describing Carter as her "twin flame," the hotel heiress declared her love. "Love you forever my twin flame, my best friend, my other half, my partner for life. And I can't wait for our future and a lifetime of love and adventures. Because no matter what happens in life, I will always be happy, feel safe and at home in your arms and by your side forever," she concluded the lengthy dedication.

This was not the first time Paris paid a tribute to her boyfriend. Back in August, the socialite showered him with sweet words on Instagram in commemoration of their monthly anniversary. She penned at that time, "You are my reason for me being so happy and feeling like the luckiest girl in the world! I love making you happy and promise to make you smile forever. Love so much handsome! Happy anniversary!"

Paris and Carter were first seen in public together when they were kissing and dancing together at a Golden Globes after-party in January. Three months later, the ex-fiancee of Chris Zylka went Instagram official with her new man. Sharing a clip of them locking lips, she declared in the April post, "Happy Anniversary my love. My favorite thing to do is make memories with you. Your kisses are magical. I love being yours and knowing you're mine."