Paris Hilton Says Her Heart's Always Empty Before Meeting BF Carter Reum in Anniversary Tribute

Marking a dating milestone in her relationship with the author and entrepreneur, the hotel heiress credits her beau as the reason for her 'being so happy and feeling like the luckiest girl in the world.'

AceShowbiz - Paris Hilton is showering boyfriend Carter Reum with sweet words on their dating anniversary. As she celebrated the important milestone in their relationship, the former star of "The Simple Life" took to her social media account to gush over the author and entrepreneur, saying that her heart was always empty before meeting him.

On Saturday, August 29, the socialite shared an Instagram picture of the couple to commemorate the special day. Alongside a black and white photograph, she kicked off her tribute by writing, "When we first met, I had no idea of the amazing journey I was about to embark on. My life was always empty, like I was missing something."

"But when I met you, I knew you were the one," the 39-year-old heiress continued sharing aboout how her beau made her feel. "You've filled my heart with so much love. I believe that everything happens for a reason because everything in my life, all the good and the bad, has led me right to you."

Declaring her love, the "B.F.A. (Best Friend's A**)" singer went on gushing, "You are my reason for me being so happy and feeling like the luckiest girl in the world! I love making you happy and promise to make you smile forever. Love so much handsome!" She concluded by wishing him, "Happy anniversary!"

Paris' anniversary tribute has drawn positive comments. One in particular came from Carter himself who sent three heart-eyed emojis. Singer Caroline Vreeland joined the celebration by commenting, "Your love is beautiful." Supermodel Naomi Campbell, in the meantime, simply wrote, "Happy Anniversary @parishilton."

Paris Hilton famous friends congratulated her on her dating anniversary.

Aside from the tribute post, Paris enjoyed a date night with Carter at Nobu in Malibu, California to commemorate the milestone. She was captured wearing a white lace mini dress that she paired with white stilettos. She accessorized with a pink and purple tie-dyed clutch bag. Her boyfriend Carter, on the other hand, opted to go with a blue dress shirt and black trousers.

Paris and Carter were first spotted in public together in January, over a year after breaking off her engagement to Chris Zylka. Attending an Golden Globes afterparty thrown by InStyle and Warner Bros., the twosome was reportedly seen dancing and kissing. An eyewitness told E! News they were "smiling at each other as she placed her hand on the back of his head and touching and rubbing his neck."