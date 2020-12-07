Netflix Will Not Add Fiction Disclaimer to 'The Crown'

Netflix/Des Willie TV

The decision is made public in a statement in response to Culture secretary Oliver Dowden's request for the streaming giant to add a disclaimer that the series is a work of fiction.

Dec 7, 2020

AceShowbiz - Amid controversy surrounding "The Crown" as many people in the U.K. slam the fourth season of the show over its depiction of the royal family, Netflix has revealed that it will not add fiction disclaimer to the series. The decision was made public in a statement to Deadline in response to Culture secretary Oliver Dowden's request to add one.

"We have always presented 'The Crown' as a drama -- and we have every confidence our members understand it's a work of fiction that's broadly based on historical events," the streamer said in a statement to Deadline. "As a result we have no plans -- and see no need -- to add a disclaimer."

Last week, Dowden urged the streaming giant to give a separate note to make it clear to the viewers that the show is nothing but work of fiction. He dished to The Mail on Sunday, "It's a beautifully produced work of fiction, so as with other TV productions, Netflix should be very clear at the beginning it is just that. Without this, I fear a generation of viewers who did not live through these events may mistake fiction for fact."

Among those who criticize the new season of TV series was Earl Spencer, brother of late lady Diana. "I think it would help 'The Crown' an enormous amount if, at the beginning of each episode, it stated that, 'This isn't true but it is based around some real events,' " he told ITV. "I worry people do think that this is gospel and that's unfair."

Cast member Helena Bonham Carter, who takes the role of Princess Margaret, agreed that it's important to make a distinction between "our version" and the "real version." She said, "It is dramatised. I do feel very strongly, because I think we have a moral responsibility to say, 'Hang on guys, this is not... it's not a drama-doc, we're making a drama.' So they are two different entities."