Yolanda Hadid Gives a Peek at Her Bonding Moment With Gigi's Baby Girl

One day before she took on the babysitting duty while Gigi returned to work, the former star of 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' shared a baby photo of her model daughter.

Dec 5, 2020

AceShowbiz - Yolanda Hadid has enjoyed a bonding moment with her newborn granddaughter. When Gigi Hadid got back at work, the former star of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" took on the babysitting duty, and gave fans a peek at her moment together with her model daughter's baby girl.

On Thursday, December 3, the 56-year-old shared on Instagram Story a photo of her and the newborn. While the snap did not show the tot's face, it captured the former model wearing a black puffer jacket as she cradled her granddaughter who sported a white hat with a pink pompom. Over the picture, she wrote, "We spent the day while Mamma was away @gigihadid."

Yolanda Hadid gave fans a peek at her bonding moment with Gigi Hadid's daughter.

On the same day, Yolanda's daughter Gigi took to her Instagram Story to inform fans that she had returned to work. "would say back 2 work BUT bein a mama is a job like no otherrrr. BACK IN THE OFFICE," the blonde beauty stated alongside a clip of her sitting on a black leather sofa.

One day before sharing the babysitting post, Yolanda put out a throwback picture that displayed her posing with the 25-year-old supermodel when she was just a baby. Alongside the image in which they sported white fuzzy hats and matching outfits, the ex-wife of David Foster noted, "Baby Gigi..... #motherhood."

This was not the first time Yolanda treated fans to a glimpse of her grandchild. Back in October, she posted an Instagram picture of the infant holding her hand. "My heart is expending with so much love and joy for this little baby girl she is an angel sent to us from above....," she gushed in the caption. "Thank you Mommy & Daddy for making me a Oma, I love every minute of it."

Gigi and Zayn Malik welcomed their first child together on September 23. The model declared, "Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she's already changed our world. So in love." Meanwhile, her singer boyfriend shared a black-and-white photo of his hand holding their newborn's with a note that read, "Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful."