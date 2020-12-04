 
 

Gigi Hadid Raves About Motherhood After Returning to Work

Posting a video of her looking gloomy in her office, the blonde beauty shares that she's officially returned to work 2 months after welcoming her and boyfriend Zayn Malik's first child.

  • Dec 4, 2020

AceShowbiz - Two months after giving birth to her first child with Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid has now returned to the modelling world. Her baby, however, has changed the model's perspective when it comes to the job that she's enjoying the most.

Sharing a video of her looking gloomy in her office, the blonde beauty wrote on Instagram Stories on Thursday, December 3, "would say back 2 work but bein a mama is a job like no otherrrrrr." She went on adding, "BACK IN THE OFFICE."

Gigi has been sharing how she's enjoying her life as a mother. On October 28, Gigi shared on Instagram, "Thank you cards are on the way. If I have not posted about something, it is not from a lack of gratitude. Just a new mom trying to get it all sorted while she naps!!! I am overwhelmed with how many beautiful things this little one has already been spoiled with by people I love -- and I will slowly probably share them."

It semed like Gigi decided to return to work earlier because it was previously reported that she put her work endeavors on hold to prioritize her role as a mom. According to a source back in October, the Victoria's Secret stunner had been "turning down business opportunities so that she can spend the first year with her baby."

The 25-year-old welcomed her daughter, whose name is still kept a secret, in September. She announced her baby's arrival by sharing a picture of her little bundle of joy holding her dad Zayn's hand. In the caption, she gushed over how the baby "already changed our world" and how she's "so in love" with her.

The "Pillow Talk" singer also shared the same picture on his account. Expressing his excitement, the former One Direction member wrote via Instagram, "To try [to] put into words how I am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, and thankful for the life we will have together."

Following the birth of their child, Zayn and Gigi, who started dating in 2015, are growing even closer. "Zayn and Gigi's relationship is better than ever -- their communication, the time they spend together," an insider previously claimed. "They've never looked happier."

