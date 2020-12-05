 
 

Zendaya Gets Coy on 'Spider-Man 3' Crossover Rumors as Sony Deletes Video Fueling the Speculation

Sony Pictures
The MJ depicter expertly dodges the question about Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's rumored appearance in the upcoming movie during a 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' interview.

  • Dec 5, 2020

AceShowbiz - Zendaya Coleman has mastered the skills of avoiding spoilers as she's currently working on another highly-secretive project from Marvel. The actress was grilled about the rumored "Spider-Man 3" crossover with Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield during her recent appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!", but she managed to keep her lips tightly sealed.

"Everything is very secretive," the 24-year-old told host Jimmy Kimmel about the "Spider-Man: Far From Home" sequel which she's now filming in Atlanta. When asked if the movie is called "Spider-Man 3" because there are three Spider-Men in it including Tom Holland's version, she replied, "I can neither confirm nor deny."

Jimmy didn't give up easily though. After the "Euphoria" star said that they had a "bubble Thanksgiving" dinner with the cast and crew of the movie, the comedian inquired if she celebrated the Turkey Day "with Spider-Men." She responded, "Yeah - I can't say that," before admitting that the host almost got her, "You almost... that was good. That was good."

"Because I was wondering what you guys had. Because I know Tobey Maguire is a vegan," Jimmy explained his curiosity, to which the MJ depicter claimed, "I have no idea... I really don't."

Zendaya's interview about "Spider-Man 3" arrives after Sony Channel Latin America appeared to confirm the speculation with a video uploaded on its official YouTube channel. "Who is your favorite Spider-Man?" the video asked fans, before adding, "You don't have to choose - in the Marvel Multiverse, anything can happen."

The video, labeled "news," went on to say that "in 'Spider-Man 3' you will quite possibly see everyone - yes - the three Peter Parker saving the world together."

However, after it caught the attention of movie geeks, the Spanish language video titled "The 3 Spider-Man Together" has since been deleted.

