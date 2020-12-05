 
 

Zac Efron and Vanessa Valladares Shut Down Split Rumors With Beach Reunion

Zac Efron and Vanessa Valladares Shut Down Split Rumors With Beach Reunion
Instagram
Celebrity

The former 'High School Musical' actor gets a visit from his Australian girlfriend on the set of his new movie 'Gold', more than a week after they were hit with breakup rumors.

  • Dec 5, 2020

AceShowbiz - Zac Efron has put rumours that he'd split from girlfriend Vanessa Valladares to rest by reuniting with the model in Adelaide.

It was reported that the former "High School Musical" star and Vanessa, who he met when she was working at the Byron Bay General Store & Cafe earlier this year (20), had called time on their romance after five months together.

However, pictures have since emerged of Zac and Vanessa on the beach in between takes on the actor's latest movie "Gold" after she apparently flew from her home in Byron Bay to be with her beau.

  See also...

The couple were hit with breakup rumors last month because his hectic schedule allegedly kept them apart. "Zac's work and the enforced distance has really taken its toll," a so-called source said back then. "Friends hope they can reunite, but it seems their relationship was more like a holiday romance than they cared to admit."

Before the split reports, the lovebirds allegedly became "unofficially" engaged. The Disney alum reportedly surprised his girlfriend with a custom ring during his birthday party in Byron Bay, Australia.

Australian radio host Kyle Sandilands, who attended the birthday party, even hinted at the actor's possible plan to relocate Down Under. "He absolutely loves Australia. He's in love with this girl, Vanessa. They're a beautiful couple. They do everything together. They're just sweet," the radio personality gushed.

The party was specially organized by Vanessa herself. "You couldn't get a lovelier, sweeter girl. She knew everything, and she put everything together," Kyle said.

You can share this post!

JoJo Siwa's Whole Family Contracted Covid-19

Letitia Wright Deletes Anti-Vaccine Video as Don Cheadle Brands It 'Hot Garbage'
Related Posts
Zac Efron Allegedly Calls It Quits With Vanessa Valladares

Zac Efron Allegedly Calls It Quits With Vanessa Valladares

Zac Efron 'Unofficially' Engaged to Vanessa Valladares After Giving Her a Ring

Zac Efron 'Unofficially' Engaged to Vanessa Valladares After Giving Her a Ring

Zac Efron's Relationship With Vanessa Valladares Is So 'Serious' He May Move to Australia

Zac Efron's Relationship With Vanessa Valladares Is So 'Serious' He May Move to Australia

Zac Efron and New Girlfriend Vanessa Valladares Already Having Heated Argument

Zac Efron and New Girlfriend Vanessa Valladares Already Having Heated Argument

Most Read
Malik Beasley Allegedly Cheats on Wife With Another Woman Before Spotted With Larsa Pippen
Celebrity

Malik Beasley Allegedly Cheats on Wife With Another Woman Before Spotted With Larsa Pippen

Malik Beasley's Wife Allegedly Cheats on Him With an NFL Star Before His Larsa Pippen Outing

Malik Beasley's Wife Allegedly Cheats on Him With an NFL Star Before His Larsa Pippen Outing

Report: Detroit Rapper BandGang Paid Will Shot and Killed at 27

Report: Detroit Rapper BandGang Paid Will Shot and Killed at 27

Scottie Pippen Jr. Shades Mom Larsa Amid Backlash Over Malik Beasley Dating Controversy

Scottie Pippen Jr. Shades Mom Larsa Amid Backlash Over Malik Beasley Dating Controversy

Tiffany Haddish Shows Off Her Body After Dropping 40 Pounds During Covid-19 Pandemic

Tiffany Haddish Shows Off Her Body After Dropping 40 Pounds During Covid-19 Pandemic

Larsa Pippen Warns About Misleading Social Media Amid Malik Beasley Dating Controversy

Larsa Pippen Warns About Misleading Social Media Amid Malik Beasley Dating Controversy

Slim Thug Shoots His Shot With Megan Thee Stallion Again

Slim Thug Shoots His Shot With Megan Thee Stallion Again

Selena Gomez Isn't Settling Down With Jimmy Butler Yet After 'a Few Dates'

Selena Gomez Isn't Settling Down With Jimmy Butler Yet After 'a Few Dates'

Malik Beasley's Wife Montana Yao Divorcing Him After Larsa Pippen Dating Scandal

Malik Beasley's Wife Montana Yao Divorcing Him After Larsa Pippen Dating Scandal

Elliot Page's Wife Emma Porter 'Proud' of Him After Transgender Reveal

Elliot Page's Wife Emma Porter 'Proud' of Him After Transgender Reveal

Miley Cyrus, Patricia Arquette and More Support Ellen Page After Transgender Reveal

Miley Cyrus, Patricia Arquette and More Support Ellen Page After Transgender Reveal

Bhad Bhabie Claims Her Past Offensive 'Who Wants to Be Black?' Remark Got Twisted

Bhad Bhabie Claims Her Past Offensive 'Who Wants to Be Black?' Remark Got Twisted

Rapper Casanova Indicted for Racketeering and Drug Trafficking Among Others

Rapper Casanova Indicted for Racketeering and Drug Trafficking Among Others