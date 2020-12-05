Zac Efron and Vanessa Valladares Shut Down Split Rumors With Beach Reunion

Instagram Celebrity

The former 'High School Musical' actor gets a visit from his Australian girlfriend on the set of his new movie 'Gold', more than a week after they were hit with breakup rumors.

AceShowbiz - Zac Efron has put rumours that he'd split from girlfriend Vanessa Valladares to rest by reuniting with the model in Adelaide.

It was reported that the former "High School Musical" star and Vanessa, who he met when she was working at the Byron Bay General Store & Cafe earlier this year (20), had called time on their romance after five months together.

However, pictures have since emerged of Zac and Vanessa on the beach in between takes on the actor's latest movie "Gold" after she apparently flew from her home in Byron Bay to be with her beau.

The couple were hit with breakup rumors last month because his hectic schedule allegedly kept them apart. "Zac's work and the enforced distance has really taken its toll," a so-called source said back then. "Friends hope they can reunite, but it seems their relationship was more like a holiday romance than they cared to admit."

Before the split reports, the lovebirds allegedly became "unofficially" engaged. The Disney alum reportedly surprised his girlfriend with a custom ring during his birthday party in Byron Bay, Australia.

Australian radio host Kyle Sandilands, who attended the birthday party, even hinted at the actor's possible plan to relocate Down Under. "He absolutely loves Australia. He's in love with this girl, Vanessa. They're a beautiful couple. They do everything together. They're just sweet," the radio personality gushed.

The party was specially organized by Vanessa herself. "You couldn't get a lovelier, sweeter girl. She knew everything, and she put everything together," Kyle said.