JoJo Siwa's Whole Family Contracted Covid-19

The former 'Dance Moms' star opens up about the coronavirus outbreak that happened in her family, saying she and her whole family caught the virus before the Thanksgiving holiday last month.

  • Dec 5, 2020

AceShowbiz - JoJo Siwa will appreciate Christmas with her loved ones more this year after her "whole family" got Covid-19.

The dancer and singer told Entertainment Tonight that she was struck down with the virus before Thanksgiving last month (Nov20), but luckily only had mild symptoms.

"I did end up getting it, the big, dreaded Covid-19. It got through my whole family," she said. "We had headaches, we were tired, we had shortness of breath, we had all the things. All my family actually lost their taste and smell, but all have it back. But I never did."

JoJo added she was the last member of her family to contract the virus after her parents and brother initially came down with it.

"Everyone who gets this virus, it's gonna affect them differently," she explained. "We were all, like, three days apart."

The former "Dance Moms" star has had a difficult few months, as she also split from her boyfriend, Tik Tok influencer Mark Bontempo. But JoJo is still on good terms with her ex and has fond memories of their three months together.

"Everything's still OK, we're still good," she smiled. "I am single as a Pringle right now. But Mark and I did break up. We were together for three months and it was great. We had fun, we drove through Taco Bell, I think, 450 times. We had some really fun nights. We never actually had any hard times, we never fought, we never were mad at each other."

"It was honestly a great time. It just, we had to work. He had to do some things in his life that I wanted to be there for him, but he had to be there 250 per cent for himself. And I didn't want to take away from him being able to be there for himself. So I was like, 'Listen, we can be friends.' "

