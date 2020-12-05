Letitia Wright Deletes Anti-Vaccine Video as Don Cheadle Brands It 'Hot Garbage'

WENN Celebrity

The 'Black Panther' actress has taken down the controversial video from her social media while still trying to explain herself as another Marvel star describes the video as trash.

AceShowbiz - "Black Panther" star Letitia Wright is adamant she never meant to "hurt anyone" by sharing a controversial video questioning the safety of the new coronavirus vaccine online.

The Guyanese-British actress hit headlines late on Thursday (03Dec20) after posting a YouTube clip from the On The Table channel, in which host Tomi Arayomi cast doubt on the COVID-19 treatment, which is due to be rolled out across the U.K. next week.

Despite admitting he has no medical understanding of vaccines in general, he said, "I don't know if I trust this vaccine."

He then quipped those willing to be inoculated should "hope to God it doesn't make extra limbs grow."

Wright initially captioned the link, "if you don't conform to popular opinions. but ask questions and think for yourself....you get cancelled (sic)."

As Twitter followers took her to task for questioning the effectiveness of the jab in the midst of the global pandemic, she claimed she was simply "concerned about what's in it that's all (sic)", and defended posting the link by adding, "please note I never said anything. I simply posted a video and I think his point of asking about it before (getting vaccinated) is valid."

Even Wright's Marvel Cinematic Universe co-star Don Cheadle blasted the video's message as "hot garbage," and by Friday morning, the actress had decided to delete the video from her Twitter page as she attempted to explain herself once again.

She wrote, "My intention was not to hurt anyone, my ONLY intention of posting the video was it raised my concerns with what the vaccine contains and what we are putting in our bodies. Nothing else."