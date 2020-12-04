 
 

Eddie Van Halen Tribute Marks the Launch of Moods and Modes Podcast Series

Other rock stars to get the special tribute in the brand new audio series from Osiris Media include Heart guitarist Nancy Wilson as well as Grammy nominees Mickey Guyton and Ruby Amandu.

AceShowbiz - Heart star Nancy Wilson, Grammy nominees Mickey Guyton and Ruby Amanafu, and an Eddie Van Halen tribute will feature in a brand new podcast series hosted by musicians.

Bosses at Osiris Media have launched Artist Spotlight in collaboration with the likes of Testament guitar great Alex Skolnick, who will host new show "Moods and Modes". In the first episode, all about the late Van Halen rocker who died in October, the rocker delves deep into the star's talent, back catalogue, and influence on future generations of guitarists.

Terming his new podcast a "No Reservations for guitar", referencing late chef Anthony Bourdain's beloved TV series about global cuisine, Skolnick takes his series on the road too, stopping in at a Brooklyn, New York vintage guitar shop, as well as recording studios and fabled live music venues.

Maggie Rose has also jumped into the Artist Spotlight with her audio series, "Salute the Songbird", in which she tackles what it's like to be a female recording artist in a world dominated by men. Maggie checks in with Nancy, Mickey, Ruby, and singer/songwriter Nicki Bluhm, to find out what drives them.

"Connecting artists and music fans is one of the main reasons we started Osiris," said RJ Bee of Osiris Media in a statement. "These new shows add unique perspectives from unique artists. Alex informs and entertains music fans on every episode. And the show we'll be creating with Maggie Rose will help highlight the amazing work of female artists. We're proud to be developing these new shows that will deepen the connection between musicians and their fans."

The first episode of "Moods and Modes", featuring the Eddie Van Halen tribute, is now available wherever you get your podcasts.

