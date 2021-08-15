 
 

Eddie Van Halen's Son Doing His Best to Cope With Dad's Death

Wolfgang Van Halen is still struggling to come to terms with the loss of his rocker father, nearly a year after the star died following a long battle with cancer.

  • Aug 15, 2021

AceShowbiz - Eddie Van Halen's son has said his dad's death "still doesn't feel real."

Van Halen star Eddie passed away after a lengthy battle with cancer in October (20) at the age of 65 and his son, Wolfgang, 30, admitted he is still trying to come to terms with the loss.

He wrote on Instagram, "I've had so many dreams lately where Pop and I are just doing normal things and then I realise it's a dream, stop whatever I'm doing and hug him for as long as I can until I wake up."

"I miss the f**k out of him. I can't believe he's not here anymore. Still doesn't feel real. I'm doing my best, Pop (sic)."

Meanwhile, Wolfgang previously insisted it was important for him to "be his own person" on his debut album "Mammoth WVH".

He said, "It's as personal as can be. Songwriting is a really therapeutic thing for me, so I was working out a lot of stuff with these songs."

"Most of my lyrics are written at something or someone. It's almost like an amalgamation of ... You know how you always win arguments in the shower? It's like that."

"It's like anybody who's ever done me wrong or used me, or lied to me, amalgamate into this one being that I write lyrics at."

Other than recording the record at the same place his father's band laid down many of their hits, 5150 Studios, it's nothing like the Jump band's music.

He explained, "It's a completely different beast. I've never done this before. A lot of people have, understandably, preconceived notions about what this must be. Like, 'Oh, he's the son, it must sound exactly like it.' But I've done everything I can to be my own person. And I think it really shows on the album."

