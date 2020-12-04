 
 

Cynthia Erivo to Bring Story of Forgotten African Princess to Life in New Biopic

Cynthia Erivo to Bring Story of Forgotten African Princess to Life in New Biopic
Instagram
Movie

In addition to her staring role, the 'Harriet' star will produce the biopic about Omoba Aina, an orphaned Egbado princess of the Yoruba people who was enslaved and gifted to Queen Victoria.

  • Dec 4, 2020

AceShowbiz - Actress Cynthia Erivo is stepping back in history to portray a real-life African princess who was enslaved and gifted to Queen Victoria.

The "Harriet" star will also produce the movie based on the life of Omoba Aina, an orphaned Egbado princess of the Yoruba people who was taken as a slave by a West African ruler, and given to the English monarch in 1850, when she was renamed Sarah Forbes Bonetta.

Erivo will develop the BBC Film project alongside Benedict Cumberbatch, who has signed on as an executive producer. Erivo will produce the film via her production company Edith's Daughter with Solome Williams, SunnyMarch's Leah Clarke and Adam Ackland, and Rienkje Attoh from So & So Productions.

  See also...

The as-yet-untitled biopic will draw details from Walter Dean Myers biography, "At Her Majesty's Request".

In a statement, Erivo shared, "I am excited to embark on this journey. It has taken a long time to get to a point where we can even begin to realise this dream."

"As a Nigerian British woman, to get the opportunity to tell the story of another Nigerian British woman who until now has been erased from the history books, is an honour. Miss Sarah Forbes Bonetta, Omoba Aina, is truly a passion of mine and I'm so pleased to have been able to find partners in the incredible women, (co-producers) Leah Clarke and Rienkje Attoh, to tell the story and finally give her a voice. I cannot wait to dive into her story. She is indeed the forgotten princess, forgotten no more."

You can share this post!

Eddie Van Halen Tribute Marks the Launch of Moods and Modes Podcast Series

'The Lord of the Rings' Series Adds Peter Mullan, Benjamin Walker and Lenny Henry to Its Cast
Related Posts
Cynthia Erivo Credits Lockdown for Allowing Her to Record Album

Cynthia Erivo Credits Lockdown for Allowing Her to Record Album

Cynthia Erivo Left Amazed by Her Mother's Early Prediction About Her Acting Career

Cynthia Erivo Left Amazed by Her Mother's Early Prediction About Her Acting Career

Cynthia Erivo Shades Khloe Kardashian Over Her Changing Look With TikTok Video

Cynthia Erivo Shades Khloe Kardashian Over Her Changing Look With TikTok Video

Cynthia Erivo Feels Sad Being the Only Black Actress to Get Oscar Nomination This Year

Cynthia Erivo Feels Sad Being the Only Black Actress to Get Oscar Nomination This Year

Most Read
George Clooney Turning Down Movie Role to Avoid Infecting Asthmatic Son With Covid-19
Movie

George Clooney Turning Down Movie Role to Avoid Infecting Asthmatic Son With Covid-19

James Corden Slammed for 'Offensive' Gay Portrayal in 'The Prom'

James Corden Slammed for 'Offensive' Gay Portrayal in 'The Prom'

'Fantastic Beasts' Star Dan Fogler Vaguely Supports Johnny Depp After Exit

'Fantastic Beasts' Star Dan Fogler Vaguely Supports Johnny Depp After Exit

Tyrese Gibson Claims He and Dwayne Johnson Have 'Peaced Up' Over 'Fast and Furious' Feud

Tyrese Gibson Claims He and Dwayne Johnson Have 'Peaced Up' Over 'Fast and Furious' Feud

Viggo Mortensen Says 'Maybe I'm Not Completely Straight' as He Defends Playing Gay Man in New Movie

Viggo Mortensen Says 'Maybe I'm Not Completely Straight' as He Defends Playing Gay Man in New Movie

Lily Collins Relies on Imagination to Play Herman J. Mankiewicz's Secretary in 'Mank'

Lily Collins Relies on Imagination to Play Herman J. Mankiewicz's Secretary in 'Mank'

Mads Mikkelsen on Replacing Johnny Depp in 'Fantastic Beasts 3': 'These Are Sad Circumstances'

Mads Mikkelsen on Replacing Johnny Depp in 'Fantastic Beasts 3': 'These Are Sad Circumstances'

Sony Fuels Speculation of 'Spider-Man 3' Crossover With Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield

Sony Fuels Speculation of 'Spider-Man 3' Crossover With Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield

'Dune' and 'Matrix 4' Among 2021 Movies WarnerMedia Will Stream on HBO Max

'Dune' and 'Matrix 4' Among 2021 Movies WarnerMedia Will Stream on HBO Max

Cynthia Erivo to Bring Story of Forgotten African Princess to Life in New Biopic

Cynthia Erivo to Bring Story of Forgotten African Princess to Life in New Biopic