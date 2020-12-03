 
 

Gloria Estefan Contracted Covid-19 After Running Into Maskless Fan in Miami

Gloria Estefan Contracted Covid-19 After Running Into Maskless Fan in Miami
WENN
Celebrity

The 'Conga' hitmaker reveals she had to spend two weeks in self-isolation as she experienced mild symptoms of coronavirus after coming into contact with a maskless fan in Miami.

  • Dec 3, 2020

AceShowbiz - Superstar Gloria Estefan has urged fans to continue taking the COVID-19 pandemic seriously after she was forced into quarantine following a mild case of the coronavirus.

The "Conga" hitmaker has been encouraging followers to take note of health and safety advice from top officials ever since the start of the global health crisis, but despite taking precautions, Estefan tested positive in early November (20), shortly after dining outdoors at a Miami, Florida restaurant.

She suspects she contracted the virus after interacting with a maskless fan, who got a little too close for comfort.

"I was very lucky, but I just wanted to share with you that I was in quarantine," she explained in an Instagram video post.

"One day I went out and met with one person who was not wearing a mask. I even held my breath through their talk, but something must have happened there," Estefan shared, revealing she was diagnosed after losing her sense of taste, and had to spend two weeks locked away in one part of her Miami home to avoid spreading the illness to others.

  See also...

Estefan also experienced "a little bit of a cough" and dehydration, and she is thankful to have pulled through largely unscathed, crediting her use of vitamins for keeping her immune system strong during the scary time.

"Fear was my biggest problem," she admitted. "We've got to grab fear and shake it and just do whatever you can to keep your immune system as healthy as you can."

Estefan, who has since tested negative twice, concluded her message by acknowledging the recent surge of positive cases in Miami, and begged viewers to do everything possible to help curb the spread of the coronavirus.

"I know we are kind of in a very big spike in Miami. It's tough here now," she noted. "Please everybody wear your masks, try to stay six feet away, and protect yourselves."

Estefan is the latest celebrity to overcome the coronavirus - Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Idris Elba, Antonio Banderas, Rosie Perez, Bad Bunny, and Formula One ace Lewis Hamilton are just some of the stars to have battled COVID.

You can share this post!

Olympian and American Hero Rafer Johnson Passes Away at 86

Justin Bieber Had to Swim in Freezing Lake After Jet-Ski and Rescue Boat Broke Down
Related Posts
Gloria Estefan Uses Virtual Reality to Stay Connected With Grandson Amid Pandemic

Gloria Estefan Uses Virtual Reality to Stay Connected With Grandson Amid Pandemic

Gloria Estefan Admits to Having No Clue About Daughter's Sexuality Before She Came Out

Gloria Estefan Admits to Having No Clue About Daughter's Sexuality Before She Came Out

Gloria Estefan Applauds Will and Jada Pinkett Smith for Their Cool Way of Handling 'Entanglement'

Gloria Estefan Applauds Will and Jada Pinkett Smith for Their Cool Way of Handling 'Entanglement'

Gloria Estefan Explains Importance of Talking About Daughter's Coming Out Story in New Show

Gloria Estefan Explains Importance of Talking About Daughter's Coming Out Story in New Show

Most Read
Future Gives New Girlfriend Diamond Earrings After Lori Harvey Is Spotted With Michael B. Jordan
Celebrity

Future Gives New Girlfriend Diamond Earrings After Lori Harvey Is Spotted With Michael B. Jordan

Malik Beasley Allegedly Cheats on Wife With Another Woman Before Spotted With Larsa Pippen

Malik Beasley Allegedly Cheats on Wife With Another Woman Before Spotted With Larsa Pippen

NBA YoungBoy Welcomes Child With Ex Drea Symone While YaYa Mayweather Is Pregnant

NBA YoungBoy Welcomes Child With Ex Drea Symone While YaYa Mayweather Is Pregnant

Billie Eilish Shuts Down Fat-Shamers After Viral Tank Top Photo

Billie Eilish Shuts Down Fat-Shamers After Viral Tank Top Photo

Future's Baby Mama Shades Rapper and His Mom for Abandoning Her Daughter

Future's Baby Mama Shades Rapper and His Mom for Abandoning Her Daughter

Asian Doll Shuts Down Rumors About King Von and NBA YoungBoy Beef

Asian Doll Shuts Down Rumors About King Von and NBA YoungBoy Beef

Report: Detroit Rapper BandGang Paid Will Shot and Killed at 27

Report: Detroit Rapper BandGang Paid Will Shot and Killed at 27

Kristin Cavallari Makes A Post About Happiness After Jay Cutler Hangs Out With Shannon Ford

Kristin Cavallari Makes A Post About Happiness After Jay Cutler Hangs Out With Shannon Ford

London On Da Track Refuses to Stir Up Summer Walker Drama Amid Absent Father Allegations

London On Da Track Refuses to Stir Up Summer Walker Drama Amid Absent Father Allegations

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky 'Dating' Again After Spotted Together in New York

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky 'Dating' Again After Spotted Together in New York

Lil Wayne Back Together With Denise Bidot Post-Breakup Over Clashing Political Views

Lil Wayne Back Together With Denise Bidot Post-Breakup Over Clashing Political Views

Report: Melania Trump to Release a 'Big Money' White House Memoir

Report: Melania Trump to Release a 'Big Money' White House Memoir

Kanye West's New Yeezy Slides Get Roasted Online

Kanye West's New Yeezy Slides Get Roasted Online