Justin Bieber Had to Swim in Freezing Lake After Jet-Ski and Rescue Boat Broke Down

The 'Yummy' singer recounts a terrifying incident where he had to swim to the shore in freezing water as he was left stranded after his jet-ski and rescue boat broke down.

Dec 3, 2020

AceShowbiz - Justin Bieber had to swim to shore in glacial lake water after a rescue boat sent to pick him up after he was left stranded on a jet-ski broke down.

The pop star took a road trip across the U.S. and into his native Canada earlier this year (20) and reveals one highlight was a chilly swim.

The "Baby" singer says, "I was trapped out on a jet-ski and I had to swim back in, like, glacial water... The (rescue) boat broke down."

But Justin didn't wince at the thought of swimming in freezing water, adding, "It was dangerous but I do the ice plunge every day because it's good for your body."

The singer recalled the incident during a new TV interview with Ellen DeGeneres. He also talked about marriage life with Hailey Baldwin and how many children they planned to have.

"I'm going to have as many [kids] as Hailey is wishing to push out," he declared. "I'd love to have myself a little tribe. But, it's her body and whatever she wants to do… I think she wants to have a few. At least two or three."

But they were not rushing as he added, "I think the issue - There's not really an issue, but I think Hailey still has some things she wants to accomplish as a woman. And I think she just wants to - yeah, I think she just is not ready yet, and I think that's okay."

He additionally addressed his new look, joking about his long hair. "I'm growing it out. 'Legends of the Fall', Brad Pitt, that's what I'm going for," he quipped.