 
 

Max Ehrich Caught Enjoying Pier Walk With Mariah Angeliq in Miami

Max Ehrich Caught Enjoying Pier Walk With Mariah Angeliq in Miami
Instagram
Celebrity

'The Young and the Restless' actor, who split from Demi Lovato two months after getting engaged, continues to add fuel to the rumors of him finding new love in the singer.

  • Dec 1, 2020

AceShowbiz - Demi Lovato's ex-fiance Max Ehrich has been spotted out and about with singer Mariah Angeliq, sparking rumours of a romance.

"The Young and the Restless" actor, 29, was engaged to Demi for two months before they split in September - and, just two months later, he's been spotted with 21-year-old singer Mariah.

According to TMZ, Max and Mariah stepped out for a walk at the South Pointe Park Pier in Miami, Florida over the weekend, November 28-29, with the star wrapping his arm around the "Taxi" singer as they took a stroll on the boardwalk.

  See also...

The rumored new couple was first spotted together earlier this month when they were caught kissing and taking selfies on the beach in Miami.

Prior to the Mariah dating rumors, Max was seen hanging out with singer Sonika Vaid. The two looked cozy while spotted during an outing in October, with the "Under the Dome" actor wrapping his arm around the "American Idol" alum during a walk.

Despite the photo shared by Max himself on his Instagram account, Sonia said they were just friends. "I met Max recently at dinner with mutual friends. It was a fun night and we all got to hang out and head to the studio together," the songstress, who finished fifth on "American Idol" season 15, said to E! News. "We've just been hanging out since and having fun."

Following their separation, Max hit out at Demi, 28, and accused her of "exploiting" their split for "clout" due to her jokes about their failed engagement at the 2020 People's Choice Awards.

You can share this post!

Johnny Galecki to Continue Co-Parenting With Alaina Meyer Post-Breakup

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky 'Dating' Again After Spotted Together in New York
Related Posts
Max Ehrich Wants Demi Lovato to Stop Exploiting Their Split After Her People's Choice Awards Jokes

Max Ehrich Wants Demi Lovato to Stop Exploiting Their Split After Her People's Choice Awards Jokes

Max Ehrich Locks Lips With Mariah Angeliq on the Beach After Demi Lovato Split

Max Ehrich Locks Lips With Mariah Angeliq on the Beach After Demi Lovato Split

Max Ehrich Dragged for Posting Pic of Sonika Vaid Following Demi Lovato Split Drama

Max Ehrich Dragged for Posting Pic of Sonika Vaid Following Demi Lovato Split Drama

Demi Lovato's Ex Max Ehrich Admits to Feeling 'Afraid' to Fall in Love on New Song

Demi Lovato's Ex Max Ehrich Admits to Feeling 'Afraid' to Fall in Love on New Song

Most Read
NASCAR's William 'Rowdy' Harrell and Wife Killed in Car Crash During Honeymoon
Celebrity

NASCAR's William 'Rowdy' Harrell and Wife Killed in Car Crash During Honeymoon

Ted Nugent Calls Football Players 'Soulless' and 'Stupid' for Kneeling During National Anthem

Ted Nugent Calls Football Players 'Soulless' and 'Stupid' for Kneeling During National Anthem

Pia Miller Engaged to Boyfriend After a Year of Dating

Pia Miller Engaged to Boyfriend After a Year of Dating

Issa Rae Explains Why Kamala Harris' Election Win Is Monumental for Black Women

Issa Rae Explains Why Kamala Harris' Election Win Is Monumental for Black Women

John Legend Feels 'So So Grateful' to Have Wife Chrissy Teigen and Kids on Thanksgiving

John Legend Feels 'So So Grateful' to Have Wife Chrissy Teigen and Kids on Thanksgiving

Kodak Black Vows to Donate $1M If Donald Trump Grants Him Pardon

Kodak Black Vows to Donate $1M If Donald Trump Grants Him Pardon

Kevin Hart Asks People to Stop the 'False Narrative' Amid Backlash Over 'H**' Joke About Daughter

Kevin Hart Asks People to Stop the 'False Narrative' Amid Backlash Over 'H**' Joke About Daughter

Kristin Cavallari Makes A Post About Happiness After Jay Cutler Hangs Out With Shannon Ford

Kristin Cavallari Makes A Post About Happiness After Jay Cutler Hangs Out With Shannon Ford

Patrick Schwarzenegger and Dad Arnold Celebrate Thanksgiving With Workout Session

Patrick Schwarzenegger and Dad Arnold Celebrate Thanksgiving With Workout Session

Rita Ora Glams Up as She Celebrates 30th Birthday With Lavish House Party

Rita Ora Glams Up as She Celebrates 30th Birthday With Lavish House Party

Nate Robinson Shares Uplifting Message for 'Son' After Being KO-ed by Jake Paul

Nate Robinson Shares Uplifting Message for 'Son' After Being KO-ed by Jake Paul

Glenn Close Claims Gwyneth Paltrow's Oscar Win Did Not Make Sense

Glenn Close Claims Gwyneth Paltrow's Oscar Win Did Not Make Sense

Laverne Cox Laments Transphobic Attack on Her and Friend: 'It's Not Safe in the World'

Laverne Cox Laments Transphobic Attack on Her and Friend: 'It's Not Safe in the World'