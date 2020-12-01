Max Ehrich Caught Enjoying Pier Walk With Mariah Angeliq in Miami

Instagram Celebrity

'The Young and the Restless' actor, who split from Demi Lovato two months after getting engaged, continues to add fuel to the rumors of him finding new love in the singer.

Dec 1, 2020

AceShowbiz - Demi Lovato's ex-fiance Max Ehrich has been spotted out and about with singer Mariah Angeliq, sparking rumours of a romance.

"The Young and the Restless" actor, 29, was engaged to Demi for two months before they split in September - and, just two months later, he's been spotted with 21-year-old singer Mariah.

According to TMZ, Max and Mariah stepped out for a walk at the South Pointe Park Pier in Miami, Florida over the weekend, November 28-29, with the star wrapping his arm around the "Taxi" singer as they took a stroll on the boardwalk.

The rumored new couple was first spotted together earlier this month when they were caught kissing and taking selfies on the beach in Miami.

Prior to the Mariah dating rumors, Max was seen hanging out with singer Sonika Vaid. The two looked cozy while spotted during an outing in October, with the "Under the Dome" actor wrapping his arm around the "American Idol" alum during a walk.

Despite the photo shared by Max himself on his Instagram account, Sonia said they were just friends. "I met Max recently at dinner with mutual friends. It was a fun night and we all got to hang out and head to the studio together," the songstress, who finished fifth on "American Idol" season 15, said to E! News. "We've just been hanging out since and having fun."

Following their separation, Max hit out at Demi, 28, and accused her of "exploiting" their split for "clout" due to her jokes about their failed engagement at the 2020 People's Choice Awards.