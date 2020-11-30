Suspect in Murder of 21 Savage's Brother Arrested

Instagram Celebrity

Tyrece Fuller, a 21-year-old man from Tavy Close, Lambeth in London, has been arrested and charged with killing the 'Bank Account' rapper's younger brother, Terrell Davis.

AceShowbiz - A man suspected of stabbing 21 Savage's brother to death has been arrested. According to the London Metropolitan Police, 21-year-old Tyrece Fuller from Tavy Close, Lambeth in London was taken into custody on Saturday, November 28 and subsequently charged with killing the rapper's younger brother, Terrell Davis. Tyrece is due to appear at Bromley Magistrates' Court on Monday, November 30.

Terrell was killed after being stabbed on the Blenheim Gardens estate in Brixton, south London on Sunday night, November 21. The 27-year-old drill rapper, who performed under the moniker TM1way, was taking some shopping to his grandmother when he got into an argument with an old friend. Things quickly got physical as the friend suddenly lunged forward and stabbed Terrell.

The London Metropolitan Police said in a statement at the time, "Police are investigating a fatal stabbing after they were called at 17:59hrs on Sunday 22 November by the London Ambulance Service to a location in Ramillies Close, Lambeth, SW2. Officers attended, along with colleagues from the London Air Ambulance, but the 27-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene."

21 Savage, whose real name is Sheyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, took to Instagram to mourn the death of his brother. He posted a throwback photo of him and his late brother as kids, as well as pictures of Terrell as an adult. "can't believe somebody took you baby bro," he wrote in the caption, before sharing his regret, "I know I took my anger out on you I wish I could take that s**t back."

21 Savage and Terrell have the same father, Kevin Emmons. The "Bank Account" hitmaker was taken by his mother to the U.S. when he was a kid. A source told Daily Mail of the two brothers' relationship, "They are brothers. They used to speak on the phone quite a bit and on WhatsApp. I don't think Savage has been back to Britain for a while because he's had some legal problems in the U.S."

21 Savage had previously lost his other younger brother, Quantivayus Joseph, who was shot and killed in a botched drug deal. He got a dagger tattoo that sits between his eyes in honor of his late brother.