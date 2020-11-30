The CW Shuts Down 'The Flash' Season 7 Production Following Positive COVID-19 Test

The CW TV

While it remains to be seen whether the one who contracts the disease is one of the cast or the crew, the report states that the person is asymptomatic and self-isolating.

AceShowbiz - Another TV show has been affected by COVID-19. It has been reported that The CW halts production on season 7 of "The Flash" in Vancouver after a team member tested positive for the novel virus. Deadline is the first one to report.

Sources also add that the studio is currently evaluating adjustments to the production schedule so that they can resume filming without the affected employee and those who had close contacts with the person. Season 7 filming of "The Flash" initially resumed on October 1 as the new season is set to debut on February 23, 2020.

This is not the first time for "The Flash" to make adjustment due to COVID-19. The network cut short season 6 because of the pandemic. For the first time in "The Flash" history, a season ended without the titular DC superhero defeating its main antagonists.

In season 7, the Scarlet Speedster, who is played by Grant Gustin, will be seen continuing his adventures without the Elongated Man as actor Hartley Sawyer was fired back in June due to racist tweets. As for Danielle Panabaker, the actress, who is currently on maternity leave, is scheduled to return in the latter part of season 7.

"After a thrilling cliffhanger last season which saw the new Mirror Master (Efrat Dor) victorious and still-at-large in Central City, The Flash must regroup in order to stop her and find a way to make contact with his missing wife, Iris West-Allen (Candice Patton). With help from the rest of Team Flash, which includes superheroes Caitlin Snow (Danielle Panabaker), Cisco Ramon (Carlos Valdes) and Nash Wells (Tom Cavanagh), as well as the Flash's adoptive father Joe West (Jesse L. Martin), Meta-Attorney Cecile Horton (Danielle Nicolet), tough cub reporter Allegra Garcia (Kayla Compton) and brilliant tech-nerd Chester P. Runk (Brandon McKnight)," read the official synopsis for season 7.

The synopsis continued, "Flash will ultimately defeat Mirror Master. But in doing so, he'll also unleash an even more powerful and devastating threat on Central City: one that threatens to tear his team--and his marriage--apart."

"The Flash" joins other TV production which was paused over COVID-19 concern. Prior to this, CBS All Access' "Why Women Kill", Apple TV+'s "Mythic Quest", ABC's "Call Your Mother", Amazon's "Bosch, TNT's "Claws" and HBO's "The Gilded Age" were among the TV shows which production was forced to get shut down. Also getting affected by the widespread virus were Netflix's "The Witcher", "Dear White People" and "Vikings: Valhalla", NBC's "Chicago Fire" and "Chicago Med, Fox's "The Resident", Peacock's "Rutherford Falls", ABC's "For Life", CBS's "Young Sheldon" and Disney+'s "Big Shot".