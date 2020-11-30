Dale Moss Sends Clare Crawley Words of Encouragement After Her 'Going Through Things' Post

Instagram Celebrity

'The Bachelorette' alum, who has gotten engaged to the sports consultant, has shared on social media that she 'will always do her best to rise above the negativity' thrown at her.

AceShowbiz - Dale Moss proves that he is such a supportive fiance to Clare Crawley. Shortly after the original season 16 lead of "The Bachelorette" shared a social media post about her "going through things," the former pro-football wide receiver sent her words of encouragement.

The 32-year-old voiced his support to his TV personality fiancee on the comment section of her Instagram post on Sunday, November 29. "You are never alone and your strength, love and passion has and will continue to help so many out there who may be afraid to share their struggles. I love you," he stated.

Dale Moss sent words of encouragement to Clare Crawley.

Dale's remark came after Clare shared a candid post about her dealing with negative judgments. "Hi. It's me, Clare. Not Clare that you have seen edited on your television or social media squares. But the human one with feelings, insecurities, emotions, and a normal life just like you. And just like you, I'm going through things, big and small, that all of us experience at some point or another," she began.

"Just like some of you I can be shy and awkward or even fighting off my anxiety the best I can that day. There are good days and bad days. Being on reality TV doesn't exempt me (or any of us) from that," she continued. "I will always do my best to rise above the negativity and find the positive, but I am not superhuman. So when you choose to pass judgements without knowing someone personally or even something as small as a snide comment, please remember just like you, I am simply trying my best."

Before posting the reminder, Clare was forced to defend herself from criticism over her whirlwind relationship with Dale. During her appearance in the Friday, November 6 episode of "Good Morning America" with the sports consultant, she admitted, "I'd be lying if I said it's been easy, because I'm human."

"The things people say without knowing the full truth and without seeing exactly how things really happened and genuinely happened, it just blows my mind in a world right now where there's so much negativity and hate and hard things going on right now," she added at that time. "Love and this type of thing should not be one of those things. So, it kind of blows me away."

Clare made history on "The Bachelorette" by being engaged to Dale after only five episodes, and breaking up with the remaining 16 suitors. The lovebirds exited the show after their quick engagement. Tayshia Adams has since taken over the season.