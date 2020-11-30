 
 

Mark Hamill Leading Tribute to Late Darth Vader Star Dave Prowse

The original Luke Skywalker depicter pays tribute to the Darth Vader actor soon after news broke out that the former bodybuilder passed away following a short illness.

AceShowbiz - Mark Hamill is leading tributes to Dave Prowse, the man behind his "Star Wars" father, following the actor's death.

The former champion weightlifter, who played Darth Vader in the first "Star Wars" trilogy, passed away following a short illness and soon after his agent confirmed the sad news, Hamill hailed his former co-star on Twitter, calling Prowse "a kind man."

Hamill, who played Luke Skywalker opposite Prowse, tweeted, "So sad to hear David Prowse has passed. He was a kind man & much more than Darth Vader."

"Actor-Husband-Father-Member of the Order of the British Empire - 3 time British Weightlifting Champion & Safety Icon the Green Cross Code Man. He loved his fans as much as they loved him."

Meanwhile, Daniel Logan, who played the young Boba Fett in "Attack of the Clones", recalled meeting Prowse at various Star Wars conventions, adding, "Sad to hear of the passing of a #StarWars family member. RIP Dave Prowse. Darth Vader wouldn’t be the same without you in the costume. We had many fun times & laughs at cons together over the years. Glad to have been able to call you a friend. Rest now and be one with the Force!"

And the managers of the Twitter account of the Peter Mayhew Foundation, set up in memory of the actor who played Chewbacca, shared a picture of Prowse with Mayhew and their co-star Kenny Baker.

"RIP Dave Prowse," the caption read. "I hope you’re up there sharing a pint and a story with the boys."

Baker and Mayhew died in 2016 and 2019, respectively.

