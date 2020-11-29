 
 

John Legend Feels 'So So Grateful' to Have Wife Chrissy Teigen and Kids on Thanksgiving

The 'All of Me' hitmaker expresses his gratitude to be able to spend the holiday with his wife and their two children after losing unborn son earlier this year.

  • Nov 29, 2020

AceShowbiz - John Legend led the stars celebrating Thanksgiving (26Nov20) on social media, as he told fans he's "so so grateful" to have wife Chrissy Teigen and their two children in his life.

The "All of Me" singer and his presenter and model spouse have had an incredibly difficult few months, following the death of their baby son Jack. But things are slowly getting back to normality for the pair, with John sharing a gorgeous snap of Chrissy with Luna, four, and Miles, two, as they marked the U.S. holiday on Thursday.

"So so grateful for these three," he penned. "Happy Thanksgiving!"

Other stars to mark Turkey Day on their social media pages included Cardi B, who shared a selection of pictures of her two-year-old daughter Kulture, but admitted none of them were perfect.

"Happy Thanksgiving. Tried my best to take pics of @kulturekiari," she wrote, alongside an eye-rolling emoji.

Nicki Minaj told fans the holiday was the first time she was going to have a drink since giving birth to her son in September. She also shared several videos to her Instagram page, including one of a Pina Colada cocktail being mixed up. Mariah Carey shared a video of her "Thanksgiving moments" on Instagram as she told her followers that, while the Covid-19 pandemic meant "Thanksgiving is cancelled," they "can't cancel the spirit."

