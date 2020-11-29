Bad Bunny Credits New Album for Preventing Him From Turning Into Zombie During Pandemic

Facebook Music

The 'YHLQMDLG' star keeps stress at bay by working in the recording studio as he watches people around him turn into 'The Walking Dead' during Covid-19 pandemic.

Nov 29, 2020

AceShowbiz - Working on his new album has helped Bad Bunny stay mentally healthy during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The reggaeton star dropped "El Ultimo Tour del Mundo" on Thursday (26Nov20), revealing the record helped him stay positive amid the ongoing devastation around the world.

"Looking at the world, everyone looks like The Walking Dead," he tells Entertainment Tonight. "100 per cent (this album helped my mental health). This is like, a relief for me because I was quarantined... the only thing that I had was the music, and so eso me mantuvo vivo como digo yo (that's what kept me alive, like I say)."

Bad Bunny had to drop out of his performance at the Billboard Music Awards due to contracting Covid-19. However, despite suffering from the virus, the 26-year-old is still feeling good. "The new thing that I learned (was) to be more carinoso... lovable with my people. Sometimes you have people and you don't say that you love them. So that is (one) thing that I learned," he said. "I'm healthy. You know, I have Covid right now, but I am still healthy. I feel good."

"El Ultimo Tour del Mundo" is Bad Bunny's second studio album in a year, following the release of his sophomore set "YHLQMDLG" in February.

Thanks to "YHLQMDLG", he received a Grammy nomination for Best Latin Pop Album or Urban Album at the upcoming 63rd awards. He is pitted against Camilo, Kany Garcia, Ricky Martin, and Debi Nova.

The musician additionally collected another Grammy nod for the song "Un Dia (One Day)", his collaboration with J Balvin, Dua Lipa, and Tainy. The gang are vying for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance against Justin Bieber & Quavo for "Intentions", BTS for "Dynamite", Lady GaGa & Ariana Grande for "Rain on Me", and Taylor Swift & Bon Iver for "Exile".