Issa Rae Explains Why Kamala Harris' Election Win Is Monumental for Black Women

WENN/Instagram Celebrity

The 'Insecure' actress says Kamara Harris' triumph in the election is huge because her victory allows black women to see themselves in positions of power.

Nov 29, 2020

AceShowbiz - Issa Rae insists Kamala Harris' win as America's first Black female Vice President-elect is "huge" for women of colour.

The "Insecure" actress tells U.S. TV show "Extra" Harris' history-making win is monumental as it allows Black women to "see ourselves in these positions of power."

"One of the phrases that I appreciate that I also wholeheartedly believe is 'You can't be what you can't see,' " explains the star. "I think with Kamala in this role… That is huge!"

Harris and President-elect Joe Biden triumphed over incumbent leader Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence in the U.S. election earlier this month.

In her victory speech, the politician promised she'll continue to try and make history with her time in the White House.

"While I may be the first woman in this office, I will not be the last, because every little girl watching tonight sees that this is a country of possibilities," she said.

A staunch supporter of Democrat, Issa Rae pledged to vote for "everybody black" during her hosting gig on "Saturday Night Live" prior to the election earlier this year.

But when "SNL" regular Kenan Thompson said, "When we come back, we'll talk about the presidential race between Donald Trump, Joe Biden, and Kanye West," she responded, "Kanye? F him!"

Kanye was not impressed. "Ive (sic) always said SNL uses black people to hold other black people back," he reacted on Twitter. "My heart goes out to Issa Rae. I'm praying for her and her family. I know that the twenty years of service that I've paid in the entertainment field has furthered our ability to be more successful."