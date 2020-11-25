 
 

Ricky Schroder Reports Nasty Comments to Cops Amid Backlash After He Bails Out Kenosha Shooter

Ricky Schroder Reports Nasty Comments to Cops Amid Backlash After He Bails Out Kenosha Shooter
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'NYPD Blue' actor has called cops, asking the law enforcements to review the numerous angry comments he received online after he helped get Kyle Rittenhouse out of jail.

  • Nov 25, 2020

AceShowbiz - Actor Ricky Schroder has reported a string of nasty Twitter messages to police after he was attacked online for helping to bail out accused murderer Kyle Rittenhouse.

The "NYPD Blue" star was revealed to have contributed $150,000 (£113,000) towards Rittenhouse's $2 million (£1.5 million) bail fund over the weekend (20-22Nov20), when the 17 year old was released from custody.

The news of his bail emerged three months after Rittenhouse allegedly fired at three protesters with an AR-15-style rifle in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on 25 August (20), while the city was engulfed in civil unrest following an earlier shooting by a local police officer that left victim Jacob Blake paralysed.

Rittenhouse, who claims he was acting in self-defence, was charged with multiple counts of homicide and unlawful possession of a firearm, and Schroder's apparent support for the alleged killer sparked a huge backlash on social media after the actor met up with the suspect and his defence team on Friday, and posed for a photo.

  See also...

Schroder, who is said to have handed over the sum in exchange for the rights to the teen's story for a documentary, was flooded with so many angry tweets online, he called in local authorities to review the furious posts on Sunday, according to TMZ.

Schroder is not thought to have received any death threats, and cops subsequently decided there was nothing criminal about the messages, simply taking down a report for suspicious circumstances while continuing to monitor the situation.

Among the critics of his actions was iconic entertainer Bette Midler, who remarked, "Who knew he could be so malevolent?"

You can share this post!

Beyonce Makes History as She Gets Nine Nominations at 2021 Grammy Awards

Grammy 2021 Snubs: Teyana Taylor Is Angry While Kehlani and Paramore Are Unfazed
Related Posts
Ricky Schroder Faces Backlash for Donating $150K to Get Kenosha Shooter Kyle Rittenhouse Out of Jail

Ricky Schroder Faces Backlash for Donating $150K to Get Kenosha Shooter Kyle Rittenhouse Out of Jail

Ricky Schroder Escapes Prosecution for Domestic Violence Incident With Girlfriend

Ricky Schroder Escapes Prosecution for Domestic Violence Incident With Girlfriend

Most Read
Pregnant Hilary Duff Forced to Enter Quarantine After Being Exposed to Covid-19
Celebrity

Pregnant Hilary Duff Forced to Enter Quarantine After Being Exposed to Covid-19

Miley Cyrus Admits to Relapsing During Pandemic: 'It Was a F**k Up'

Miley Cyrus Admits to Relapsing During Pandemic: 'It Was a F**k Up'

Boosie Badazz Gives Update on His Shot Leg After Amputation Scare

Boosie Badazz Gives Update on His Shot Leg After Amputation Scare

Controversial Magazine Covers Featuring Celebrities

Controversial Magazine Covers Featuring Celebrities

Ed Sheeran Makes Donation to Hospital That Cared for Late Grandma

Ed Sheeran Makes Donation to Hospital That Cared for Late Grandma

Ricky Schroder Faces Backlash for Donating $150K to Get Kenosha Shooter Kyle Rittenhouse Out of Jail

Ricky Schroder Faces Backlash for Donating $150K to Get Kenosha Shooter Kyle Rittenhouse Out of Jail

Shawn Mendes Wants to Spend More Time With Family After Life With Camila Cabello During Lockdown

Shawn Mendes Wants to Spend More Time With Family After Life With Camila Cabello During Lockdown

R. Kelly's Trial for Sex Trafficking and Racketeering Scheduled for April 2021

R. Kelly's Trial for Sex Trafficking and Racketeering Scheduled for April 2021

Safaree Samuels Trolled After Sharing Picture of His and Erica Mena's Daughter

Safaree Samuels Trolled After Sharing Picture of His and Erica Mena's Daughter

Elton John Plans to Send Rod Stewart Christmas Card to End Their Feud

Elton John Plans to Send Rod Stewart Christmas Card to End Their Feud

Kaley Cuoco's Husband Dedicates His Instagram to Trolling Her and She Loves It

Kaley Cuoco's Husband Dedicates His Instagram to Trolling Her and She Loves It

21 Savage Shares His Regret After Brother's Death in Alleged Stabbing

21 Savage Shares His Regret After Brother's Death in Alleged Stabbing

Annie Lennox Not Enjoying New Life in Los Angeles After Moving From London

Annie Lennox Not Enjoying New Life in Los Angeles After Moving From London