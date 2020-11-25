 
 

Jeezy 'Clearing Some Closets in His Mind' With New Song 'Therapy for My Soul'

Jeezy 'Clearing Some Closets in His Mind' With New Song 'Therapy for My Soul'
Music

The 'Soul Survivor' rapper insists his latest single is not a diss track taking aim at 50 Cent and Freddie Gibbs but a way of addressing things he'd never spoken on.

  • Nov 25, 2020

AceShowbiz - Jeezy has insisted "Therapy for My Soul" isn't a 50 Cent and Freddie Gibbs diss track, but a way of "addressing things I'd never spoken on."

The 43-year-old star took on rival Gucci Mane in the latest "Verzuz" battle, with their feud coming to a head in the often-tense spar. However, in an interview with Rolling Stone magazine, Jeezy said he wouldn't consider doing the same for 50 Cent and Freddie - who he was accused of calling out on his new track.

"I wouldn't say it was (a diss track), I just wrote a song about having therapy and clearing some closets in my mind on some things that were addressed that I'd never spoken on," he said. "Those were just my opinions, my thoughts and my words. I'm grown enough to do it. It was therapeutic for me. If you go to a therapist, you go in for your session and you go back to the real world. That's what I did, I wrote my thoughts on a pen and pad and let the world be my therapist. Now I'm just going on living my life. I'm grown."

  See also...

Jeezy added that he wasn't expecting anything other than some big hits from Mane in the "Verzuz" battle. But when it came to his response, the "Put On" star never intended to rise to the bait.

"I didn't expect him to come in otherwise. He did what he does," he said. "My approach was more about my legacy and the classics that I have. Those same classics were played at Magic City at the beginning of my career, that's the space I was in. I was playing for the people who love what I do. I didn't have to go and play like Gucci was back and forth."

"I'm confident of who I am as a man, and I know what I've achieved and what I have to lose. I wasn't going to let my ego lead. In that moment, unselfishly, as much as I would have loved to make it about me and him, it was bigger than us. It was more so about the culture and the younger generation behind us, out here killing themselves and killing each other as we speak. That was for King Von and Mo3, Pop Smoke, Nipsey Hussle. Me being who I am, I'm never going to change my integrity to prove a point."

You can share this post!

Roddy Ricch Sued by Former Landlord Over Unpaid Rent

Ricky Schroder Reports Nasty Comments to Cops Amid Backlash After He Bails Out Kenosha Shooter

Related Posts
Jeezy Gives Update on Fiancee Jeannie Mai After Her Surgery

Jeezy Gives Update on Fiancee Jeannie Mai After Her Surgery

Jeezy Drags Trump for Likening Police Shootings to Bad Golfers

Jeezy Drags Trump for Likening Police Shootings to Bad Golfers

Jeezy Says He Needs 'Mafia Backroom Conversations' to End Beef With Gucci Mane

Jeezy Says He Needs 'Mafia Backroom Conversations' to End Beef With Gucci Mane

Jeezy Says Baby Mama's Child Support Lawsuit Is Fueled by Jealousy Over Engagement to Jeannie Mai

Jeezy Says Baby Mama's Child Support Lawsuit Is Fueled by Jealousy Over Engagement to Jeannie Mai

Most Read
Jennifer Lopez Accused of Stealing From Beyonce With 2020 AMAs Performance
Music

Jennifer Lopez Accused of Stealing From Beyonce With 2020 AMAs Performance

Miley Cyrus and Dua Lipa Called Out for Allegedly Copying 'Prisoner' Music Video

Miley Cyrus and Dua Lipa Called Out for Allegedly Copying 'Prisoner' Music Video

Artist of the Week: The Kid LAROI

Artist of the Week: The Kid LAROI

AMAs 2020: Justin Bieber, Shawn Mendes and Billie Eilish Offer Show-Stopping Performances

AMAs 2020: Justin Bieber, Shawn Mendes and Billie Eilish Offer Show-Stopping Performances

Cardi B Laments Missing Out on 2020 AMA Win Over Dentist Appointment

Cardi B Laments Missing Out on 2020 AMA Win Over Dentist Appointment

Kim Kardashian Reveals Inspiration Behind Kanye West's Hit 'Lost In the World'

Kim Kardashian Reveals Inspiration Behind Kanye West's Hit 'Lost In the World'

AC/DC's 'Power Up' Soars to Top Billboard 200 Chart

AC/DC's 'Power Up' Soars to Top Billboard 200 Chart

AMAs 2020: Taylor Swift Bags Top Prizes, The Weeknd and Justin Bieber Dominate Full Winner List

AMAs 2020: Taylor Swift Bags Top Prizes, The Weeknd and Justin Bieber Dominate Full Winner List

Playboi Carti Makes 'They Thought I Was Gay' Trend on Twitter After New Snippet

Playboi Carti Makes 'They Thought I Was Gay' Trend on Twitter After New Snippet

John Lennon's Album Signed for His Murderer to Be Up for Auction Once Again

John Lennon's Album Signed for His Murderer to Be Up for Auction Once Again

Radiohead Saddened by Engineer's Late Negligence Acknowledgement Over 2012 Stage Collapse

Radiohead Saddened by Engineer's Late Negligence Acknowledgement Over 2012 Stage Collapse

Bad Bunny Tested Positive for COVID-19 After Backing Out of 2020 AMAs Performance

Bad Bunny Tested Positive for COVID-19 After Backing Out of 2020 AMAs Performance

Grammy 2021 Snubs: Teyana Taylor Is Angry While Kehlani and Paramore Are Unfazed

Grammy 2021 Snubs: Teyana Taylor Is Angry While Kehlani and Paramore Are Unfazed