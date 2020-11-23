 
 

Ricky Schroder Faces Backlash for Donating $150K to Get Kenosha Shooter Kyle Rittenhouse Out of Jail

The 'NYPD Blue' actor has reportedly made donation to help bail out the teen who was detained on $2 million bail for allegedly shooting Black Lives Matter protesters.

  Nov 23, 2020

AceShowbiz - Actor Ricky Schroder reportedly contributed $150,000 (£113,000) towards alleged killer Kyle Rittenhouse's $2 million (£1.5 million) bail.

The "NYPD Blue" star's donation to the fund emerged after one of Rittenhouse's attorneys, Lin Wood, tweeted a triumphant photo on Friday (20Nov20) showing lawyer John Pierce, Rittenhouse and Schroder, shortly after Kyle was released from custody, reports TMZ.

"FREE AT LAST!!!" he penned, with Wood previously thanking Schroder in a tweet, writing, "Special thanks to Actor Ricky Schroder... & Mike Lindell @realMikeLindell for putting us over the top."

Lindell is the founder and CEO of MyPillow and an avid supporter of President Donald Trump.

Rittenhouse, 17, reportedly shot three protesters after travelling with an AR-15-style rifle from Antioch, Illinois, to Kenosha, Wisconsin, on 25 August (20), while the city was engulfed in civil unrest following an earlier shooting by a Kenosha police officer that left Jacob Blake paralysed.

The teenager was charged with multiple counts of homicide and unlawful possession of a firearm. He claims he was acting in self-defence.

While many people on social media criticised Schroder for his involvement in the case, journalist Seph Lawless tweeted that the actor's publicist told him the contribution was "contingent on rights to (Rittenhouse's) story (aka documentary)."

Ricky Schroder himself is an anti-masker. In his latest Instagram post, he said, "There are things worse than Death. Like losing our Freedoms. Like leaving our Children a Bankrupt Nation Morally & Financially." He added, "My home will be filled with as many loved ones as possible this Thanksgiving and whenever the hell I choose."

