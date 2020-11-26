 
 

Ricky Schroder Unapologetic for Helping to Get Kenosha Shooter Out of Jail

Ricky Schroder Unapologetic for Helping to Get Kenosha Shooter Out of Jail
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'NYPD Blue' actor insists on Kyle Rittenhouse's innocence amid online backlash as the star defends himself for donating to bail out the Kenosha shooter.

  • Nov 26, 2020

AceShowbiz - Actor Ricky Schroder has spoken out after it emerged he contributed $150,000 (£113,000) towards alleged killer Kyle Rittenhouse's $2 million (£1.5 million) bail.

Rittenhouse allegedly fired at three protesters with an AR-15-style rifle in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on 25 August (20), while the city was engulfed in civil unrest following an earlier shooting by a local police officer that left victim Jacob Blake paralysed.

The 17-year-old, who was charged with multiple counts of homicide and unlawful possession of a firearm, claims he was acting in self-defence, and Schroder - an avid supporter of gun ownership and 30-year NRA (National Rifle Association of America) member - admits he was "infuriated" when he saw the teenager being vilified in the press.

Speaking to the New York Post's Page Six gossip column, he shares, Bails Out "It made me mad. This boy is innocent and he will be proven innocent. I did what any father should've done, and that's get a kid out of jail that doesn't deserve to be there."

  See also...

The "NYPD Blue" star adds Rittenhouse's case struck a nerve as he felt mistreated by the media after his arrest in May, 2019 for allegedly punching his longtime girlfriend - a case that was later dismissed.

"It sucked because everybody thought I was a woman beater, and I'm not a woman beater," he recalls. "I was tried and convicted in the court of the media. But you have to understand, that's only my reputation that was being destroyed."

Schroder has been lambasted on social media over his involvement in the teen's release, prompting him to report the digital threats and insults to police, according to TMZ.

"When people talk about coming to my home is when they get my attention," he explains, adding, "I'm in this in the long haul for this kid, until his name's cleared. This is a clear case of self-defence."

You can share this post!

Tame Impala Wins Big With Five Gongs at 2020 ARIA Awards

Mariah Carey Still Can't Believe Sandra Bernhard Got Away With Calling Her the N-Word
Related Posts
Ricky Schroder Reports Nasty Comments to Cops Amid Backlash After He Bails Out Kenosha Shooter

Ricky Schroder Reports Nasty Comments to Cops Amid Backlash After He Bails Out Kenosha Shooter

Ricky Schroder Faces Backlash for Donating $150K to Get Kenosha Shooter Kyle Rittenhouse Out of Jail

Ricky Schroder Faces Backlash for Donating $150K to Get Kenosha Shooter Kyle Rittenhouse Out of Jail

Ricky Schroder Escapes Prosecution for Domestic Violence Incident With Girlfriend

Ricky Schroder Escapes Prosecution for Domestic Violence Incident With Girlfriend

Most Read
Miley Cyrus Admits to Relapsing During Pandemic: 'It Was a F**k Up'
Celebrity

Miley Cyrus Admits to Relapsing During Pandemic: 'It Was a F**k Up'

Pregnant Hilary Duff Forced to Enter Quarantine After Being Exposed to Covid-19

Pregnant Hilary Duff Forced to Enter Quarantine After Being Exposed to Covid-19

Boosie Badazz Gives Update on His Shot Leg After Amputation Scare

Boosie Badazz Gives Update on His Shot Leg After Amputation Scare

Tory Lanez Trolled Over Megan Thee Stallion Shooting After Thanksgiving Giveaway

Tory Lanez Trolled Over Megan Thee Stallion Shooting After Thanksgiving Giveaway

Ricky Schroder Faces Backlash for Donating $150K to Get Kenosha Shooter Kyle Rittenhouse Out of Jail

Ricky Schroder Faces Backlash for Donating $150K to Get Kenosha Shooter Kyle Rittenhouse Out of Jail

21 Savage Shares His Regret After Brother's Death in Alleged Stabbing

21 Savage Shares His Regret After Brother's Death in Alleged Stabbing

Safaree Samuels Trolled After Sharing Picture of His and Erica Mena's Daughter

Safaree Samuels Trolled After Sharing Picture of His and Erica Mena's Daughter

Kim Kardashian Meets Death Row Inmate and Vows to Help Him Escape Execution

Kim Kardashian Meets Death Row Inmate and Vows to Help Him Escape Execution

Future's New Girlfriend Dess Dior Confirms Romance With Steamy Selfie

Future's New Girlfriend Dess Dior Confirms Romance With Steamy Selfie

Mulatto Dragged for Calling Herself Black

Mulatto Dragged for Calling Herself Black

Vanessa Hudgens Cozying Up to MLB Star Cole Tucker 10 Months After Austin Butler Split

Vanessa Hudgens Cozying Up to MLB Star Cole Tucker 10 Months After Austin Butler Split

Amber Riley Engaged to Beau Desean Black One Month After Going Public With Romance

Amber Riley Engaged to Beau Desean Black One Month After Going Public With Romance

Gabourey Sidibe Showers Fiance Brandon Frankel With Praises When Announcing Engagement

Gabourey Sidibe Showers Fiance Brandon Frankel With Praises When Announcing Engagement