 
 

'Below Deck' Star Hannah Ferrier Celebrates 34th Birthday With Engagement News

'Below Deck' Star Hannah Ferrier Celebrates 34th Birthday With Engagement News
Instagram
Celebrity

Taking to her Instagram account, the "Below Deck Mediterranean" star flaunts her new bling as she announces that she's now engaged to boyfriend Josh Roberts, with whom she shares daughter Ava.

  • Nov 24, 2020

AceShowbiz - Hannah Ferrier is celebrating two major milestones in her life. Turning 34 years old on Monday, November 23, the former cast member of "Below Deck Mediterranean" announced that she has gotten engaged to boyfriend Josh Roberts whom she has dated for more than two years.

The 34-year-old TV personality turned to her Instagram account to share the exciting news. "And then there were three...and a ring," she wrote in the caption of a selfie post that saw her flaunting a large sparkler on her ring finger.

Hannah's announcement was met with good wishes from her fellow "Below Deck" stars. Nastia Surmava raved, "Love you guys!!!! Congratulations," and Jessica More exclaimed, "Hell yaaa my boi josh!!! Smart man locking in my beautiful hot momma! Congrats I'm soooo happy for you."

Also expressing her joy over Hannah's engagement was Julia d'Albert Pusey. "LOVE, I don't know if I'm more excited about this or the hen do," she wrote in the comment section. "@nastiasurmava @aesha_jean get your glad rags ready!!! PARTY TIME MAMMA'S GETTING MARRIED."

  See also...

The engagement news came nearly a month after Hannah welcomed her first child, Ava Grace Roberts, with Josh. The new mom made public her baby's arrival via Instagram on Monday, November 2 by sharing several pictures of their newborn daughter.

"Madam has arrived! Josh and I are so happy to welcome to the world our little girl - Ava Grace Roberts. Born on the 26th of October," the TV personality declared at that time. "She is already a little menace that has captured our hearts forever."

The reality star and her now-fiance apparently welcomed their new bundle of joy on their second anniversary. "2 year anniversary with my gorgeous man. Words can't express how much I am looking forward to this next chapter," she shared in an Instagram post dated October 26.

Hannah made public her pregnancy back in June. Letting out an Instagram picture of her showing off her baby bump, she raved, "You are already my favorite adventure." The Australian native also divulged that she was five months pregnant and had "never been happier" at that moment.

You can share this post!

French Montana Participating in Turkey Giveaway in the Bronx

Kristin Cavallari Treats Fans to Rare Photos of Daughter on Her 5th Birthday
Related Posts
'Below Deck Med' Star Hannah Ferrier 'Disappointed' She Gets Fired Over Valium

'Below Deck Med' Star Hannah Ferrier 'Disappointed' She Gets Fired Over Valium

'Below Deck' Star Hannah Ferrier Expecting First Child With Boyfriend

'Below Deck' Star Hannah Ferrier Expecting First Child With Boyfriend

Most Read
Adam Lambert to Deliver Thanksgiving Meals to Families in Need
Celebrity

Adam Lambert to Deliver Thanksgiving Meals to Families in Need

Quavo Shuts Down 'Crazy' Rumors Accusing Him of Cheating on Saweetie With Reginae Carter

Quavo Shuts Down 'Crazy' Rumors Accusing Him of Cheating on Saweetie With Reginae Carter

Mulatto Denies Stealing Wigs From Small Business 2 Years Ago

Mulatto Denies Stealing Wigs From Small Business 2 Years Ago

Pregnant Hilary Duff Forced to Enter Quarantine After Being Exposed to Covid-19

Pregnant Hilary Duff Forced to Enter Quarantine After Being Exposed to Covid-19

Chris Sullivan Assisted in Wife's Delivery of Their First Child

Chris Sullivan Assisted in Wife's Delivery of Their First Child

Boosie Badazz Gives Update on His Shot Leg After Amputation Scare

Boosie Badazz Gives Update on His Shot Leg After Amputation Scare

Controversial Magazine Covers Featuring Celebrities

Controversial Magazine Covers Featuring Celebrities

R. Kelly's Trial for Sex Trafficking and Racketeering Scheduled for April 2021

R. Kelly's Trial for Sex Trafficking and Racketeering Scheduled for April 2021

Shawn Mendes Wants to Spend More Time With Family After Life With Camila Cabello During Lockdown

Shawn Mendes Wants to Spend More Time With Family After Life With Camila Cabello During Lockdown

Jason Momoa Delights Young Cancer Patient With Video Call and 'Aquaman' Gift

Jason Momoa Delights Young Cancer Patient With Video Call and 'Aquaman' Gift

Ed Sheeran Makes Donation to Hospital That Cared for Late Grandma

Ed Sheeran Makes Donation to Hospital That Cared for Late Grandma

Megan Thee Stallion's Fashion Nova Collection Rakes In $1.2 Million in First 24 Hours

Megan Thee Stallion's Fashion Nova Collection Rakes In $1.2 Million in First 24 Hours

Ricky Schroder Faces Backlash for Donating $150K to Get Kenosha Shooter Kyle Rittenhouse Out of Jail

Ricky Schroder Faces Backlash for Donating $150K to Get Kenosha Shooter Kyle Rittenhouse Out of Jail