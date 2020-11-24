Amber Riley Engaged to Beau Desean Black One Month After Going Public With Romance

Instagram Celebrity

The former 'Glee' star raves about her future husband in an Instagram post along with a video showing what appears to be her new engagement ring on that finger.

AceShowbiz - Amber Riley and Desean Black are ready to walk down the aisle, just one month after she went public with their relationship. The smitten lovers announced on late Monday, November 23 that they are now "happily engaged" to be married.

The 34-year-old actress shared the happy news on Instagram along with a picture of her and her new fiance rocking matching animal print tops and black pants. She smiled while staring lovingly at her man in the image.

"There was a time when I thought I didn't want or deserve this kind of love. I'm looking at a man who changed my mind," Amber shared her journey to finding the one. "My time by myself, loving on myself, getting comfortable with myself, prepared me for you, and prepared me for this."

She went on gushing about Desean while announcing their engagement, "I am so proud to say, I am the future Mrs. Black. I love you @deseanblack_official and I thank you for your patience, your friendship, and your partnership! 'What God has joined together, let no man separate.' #HappilyEngaged #Engaged #BlackLove."

In the same post, the Mercedes Jones of FOX's musical series "Glee" also shared a video in which she showed off what appears to be her engagement ring. She was walking behind her fiance in the clip and showing her hand, where the new diamond stud is sitting on that finger, to the camera.

Amber's post was soon flooded with congratulatory messages, including from her former "Glee" co-star Jenna Ushkowitz who simply left several heart emojis. Fellow actress Sophia Bush, meanwhile, excitedly commented, "Yessssss bb! LOVE."

Desean took to his own Instagram page to share the engagement news. Posting the same photo and video, he wrote in the caption, "Fellas, when a woman looks at you like this, it's a clear indication that you're doing the right thing. Now, when she delivers unconditional love that you've never experienced, it's another clear indication that you've found the one."

He confirmed that he already popped the question as adding, "Only a fool would let someone as special as this slip away. So I did what any wise man would do and put a ring on it. I love you to pieces @msamberpriley, or should I say the future Mrs. Black. #happilyengaged A king will always protect his Queen. #blacklove #engaged."

Amber introduced Desean as her boyfriend in October using the popular "how it started vs. how it's going meme." She revealed that she was the one making the first move and encouraged other women to make the first move instead of waiting.