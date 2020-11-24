 
 

Amber Riley Engaged to Beau Desean Black One Month After Going Public With Romance

Amber Riley Engaged to Beau Desean Black One Month After Going Public With Romance
Instagram
Celebrity

The former 'Glee' star raves about her future husband in an Instagram post along with a video showing what appears to be her new engagement ring on that finger.

  • Nov 24, 2020

AceShowbiz - Amber Riley and Desean Black are ready to walk down the aisle, just one month after she went public with their relationship. The smitten lovers announced on late Monday, November 23 that they are now "happily engaged" to be married.

The 34-year-old actress shared the happy news on Instagram along with a picture of her and her new fiance rocking matching animal print tops and black pants. She smiled while staring lovingly at her man in the image.

"There was a time when I thought I didn't want or deserve this kind of love. I'm looking at a man who changed my mind," Amber shared her journey to finding the one. "My time by myself, loving on myself, getting comfortable with myself, prepared me for you, and prepared me for this."

She went on gushing about Desean while announcing their engagement, "I am so proud to say, I am the future Mrs. Black. I love you @deseanblack_official and I thank you for your patience, your friendship, and your partnership! 'What God has joined together, let no man separate.' #HappilyEngaged #Engaged #BlackLove."

In the same post, the Mercedes Jones of FOX's musical series "Glee" also shared a video in which she showed off what appears to be her engagement ring. She was walking behind her fiance in the clip and showing her hand, where the new diamond stud is sitting on that finger, to the camera.

  See also...

Amber's post was soon flooded with congratulatory messages, including from her former "Glee" co-star Jenna Ushkowitz who simply left several heart emojis. Fellow actress Sophia Bush, meanwhile, excitedly commented, "Yessssss bb! LOVE."

Desean took to his own Instagram page to share the engagement news. Posting the same photo and video, he wrote in the caption, "Fellas, when a woman looks at you like this, it's a clear indication that you're doing the right thing. Now, when she delivers unconditional love that you've never experienced, it's another clear indication that you've found the one."

He confirmed that he already popped the question as adding, "Only a fool would let someone as special as this slip away. So I did what any wise man would do and put a ring on it. I love you to pieces @msamberpriley, or should I say the future Mrs. Black. #happilyengaged A king will always protect his Queen. #blacklove #engaged."

Amber introduced Desean as her boyfriend in October using the popular "how it started vs. how it's going meme." She revealed that she was the one making the first move and encouraged other women to make the first move instead of waiting.

You can share this post!

Report: Director Tristram Shapeero Won't Apologize Over Lukas Gage Zoom Call Incident
Related Posts
Amber Riley Tells Off Trump Supporter Spitting on Her Car: I'm Done Being Nice

Amber Riley Tells Off Trump Supporter Spitting on Her Car: I'm Done Being Nice

Amber Riley Makes Use of Viral Meme to Debut New Boyfriend

Amber Riley Makes Use of Viral Meme to Debut New Boyfriend

Amber Riley Pays Tribute to Naya Rivera in Heartfelt Performance

Amber Riley Pays Tribute to Naya Rivera in Heartfelt Performance

Amber Riley Asks Fans to Refrain From Trolling as She Mourns Naya Rivera's Death

Amber Riley Asks Fans to Refrain From Trolling as She Mourns Naya Rivera's Death

Most Read
Adam Lambert to Deliver Thanksgiving Meals to Families in Need
Celebrity

Adam Lambert to Deliver Thanksgiving Meals to Families in Need

Quavo Shuts Down 'Crazy' Rumors Accusing Him of Cheating on Saweetie With Reginae Carter

Quavo Shuts Down 'Crazy' Rumors Accusing Him of Cheating on Saweetie With Reginae Carter

Mulatto Denies Stealing Wigs From Small Business 2 Years Ago

Mulatto Denies Stealing Wigs From Small Business 2 Years Ago

Pregnant Hilary Duff Forced to Enter Quarantine After Being Exposed to Covid-19

Pregnant Hilary Duff Forced to Enter Quarantine After Being Exposed to Covid-19

Chris Sullivan Assisted in Wife's Delivery of Their First Child

Chris Sullivan Assisted in Wife's Delivery of Their First Child

Boosie Badazz Gives Update on His Shot Leg After Amputation Scare

Boosie Badazz Gives Update on His Shot Leg After Amputation Scare

Controversial Magazine Covers Featuring Celebrities

Controversial Magazine Covers Featuring Celebrities

R. Kelly's Trial for Sex Trafficking and Racketeering Scheduled for April 2021

R. Kelly's Trial for Sex Trafficking and Racketeering Scheduled for April 2021

Shawn Mendes Wants to Spend More Time With Family After Life With Camila Cabello During Lockdown

Shawn Mendes Wants to Spend More Time With Family After Life With Camila Cabello During Lockdown

Jason Momoa Delights Young Cancer Patient With Video Call and 'Aquaman' Gift

Jason Momoa Delights Young Cancer Patient With Video Call and 'Aquaman' Gift

Ed Sheeran Makes Donation to Hospital That Cared for Late Grandma

Ed Sheeran Makes Donation to Hospital That Cared for Late Grandma

Megan Thee Stallion's Fashion Nova Collection Rakes In $1.2 Million in First 24 Hours

Megan Thee Stallion's Fashion Nova Collection Rakes In $1.2 Million in First 24 Hours

Ricky Schroder Faces Backlash for Donating $150K to Get Kenosha Shooter Kyle Rittenhouse Out of Jail

Ricky Schroder Faces Backlash for Donating $150K to Get Kenosha Shooter Kyle Rittenhouse Out of Jail