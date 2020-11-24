Ken Jennings Tapped to Guest Host 'Jeopardy!' Following Alex Trebek's Death

WENN/Nicky Nelson/Brian To TV

Fans totally approve of the show's decision to have the game show's champion as the first guest host

AceShowbiz - Sony Pictures Television has announced that "Jeopardy!" will resume production weeks after the passing of host Alex Trebek. It has also been revealed that the popular game show's champ Ken Jennings will be serving as a guest host for the first few episodes.

In an Instagram post on Monday, November 23, the show's executive producer Mike Richards shared a statement which read, "Alex believed in the importance of Jeopardy! and always said that he wanted the show to go on after him." He continued, "We will honor his legacy by continuing to produce the game he loved."

"We will resume production on 11/30 with a series of interim guest hosts from the Jeopardy! family -- starting with Ken Jennings," the show further announced in the caption. "Additional guest hosts to be announced."

Following the announcement, Ken took to his Twitter account to share his feelings for the honor. "There will only ever be one Alex Trebek, but I'm honored to be helping Jeopardy! out with this in January," so he tweeted.

Fans totally approved of the show's decision to have Ken as the first guest host. "I always knew that having you on my podcast 6 years ago would be a career springboard for you. But seriously, Jeopardy is lucky to have you. Trebek would be proud. Congratulations," a fan wrote to him.

Someone even suggested that the "Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time" winner and 74-time champion should be a new permanent host, taking over Alex's hosting duties. "The only problem I have with this news is the term 'interim'. When Alex passed, you were the only person I thought of who could even attempt to fill his shoes. I hope interim eventually turns to permanent. Good luck!" said the fan.

Alongside LeVar Burton, Ken was among the names that people mentioned as fit candidates for the show's new host. Fans even launched a petition for LeVar to be chosen as the new host. In response to that, the "Star Trek: The Next Generation" star wrote on Twitter earlier this month, "Even if nothing comes from it, I can't tell how much how I appreciate all y'alls love and support!"

Alex, who had been fronting "Jeopardy!" since 1984, passed away on Sunday, November 8 at the age of 80. A spokesperson for the popular quiz show confirmed the sad news, "Jeopardy! is saddened to share that Alex Trebek passed away peacefully at home early this morning, surrounded by family and friends."