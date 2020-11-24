Report: Director Tristram Shapeero Won't Apologize Over Lukas Gage Zoom Call Incident

Instagram Celebrity

The 25-year-old 'Euphoria' actor previously made headlines after he shared on his social media accounts a video from his audition featuring a director insulting his apartment.

AceShowbiz - The director who was caught insulting Lukas Gage's apartment has been reportedly revealed to be Tristram Shapeero. However, the British TV director, who is best known for his works including "Community", "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" and "Veep", allegedly insists that he's not trash-talking the "Euphoria" actor.

According to TMZ, the director believes that "he wasn't talking smack and won't say sorry." The site further states that Shapeero, whose credits include "Parks and Recreation", "The Good Place" and "Fresh Off the Boat", is planning to release a statement regarding the situation.

"I don't have any apology because I didn't say anything bad. You have to look up the definition," Shapeero said in a video obtained by the site. "It was three months ago. The context of which it was said, and the context of the meanings of the words, need to be properly evaluated."

Meanwhile, a source reveals to PageSix that "Tristram is just mortified." The insider goes on to say, "He just wants to really apologize to Lukas and make it plain that this is not his usual behavior."

Shapeero and Lukas made headlines after the 25-year-old actor shared on Twitter a clip from his audition. Lukas, who plays Tyler on "Euphoria", was preparing for his virtual audition when a director, whose identity was unknown at the time, made a harsh comment to a third person over Zoom. Seemingly forgetting to mute his mic, the director said, "These poor people live in these tiny apartments. Like I'm looking at his background and he has his TV, you know..."

Lukas who heard the comments quickly responded wittily, "Ummm, you're not muted. I know it's a s****y apartment. That's why I need you to give me this job so I can get a better one." The director continued to show remorse, saying he was "so, so sorry" and "mortified" by the comment. The actor, however, played it cool as he told the director, "No it's totally fine. Listen, I'm living in a 4×4 box... it's fine. Just give me the job and we'll be fine."

Fellow stars reacted to this with Anna Camp asking Lukas to "name the director!!!!" Cynthia Erivo also chimed in, "On behalf of whoever that person was, I'm so sorry, that's unacceptable. You handled that with total grace." Robbie Amell, meanwhile, commented, "Wow! Well handled man. Hope you got it too."

Emmy Rossum, on the other hand, thought she could recognize the voice of the director before sharing her experience with the person. "If it's who I'm thinking, he asked me to 'audition' for him once. But not to read a scene. He said he knew I could act. Just come into his office in a bikini and do a twirl," Emmy explained. January Jones also claimed, "I have a guess."

It was said that Lukas didn't get the role he auditioned for.