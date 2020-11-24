 
 

Bad Bunny Tested Positive for COVID-19 After Backing Out of 2020 AMAs Performance

The 'Mia' hitmaker was initially set to hit the stage at the American Music Awards on November 22 with Jhay Cortez for a world premiere performance of their duet 'Dakiti'.

  • Nov 24, 2020

AceShowbiz - Bad Bunny was forced to axe his planned performance at Sunday's (November 22) 2020 American Music Awards after testing positive for COVID-19.

The hitmaker, 26, was teased to hit the stage with Jhay Cortez for a world premiere performance of their duet "Dakiti". However, their performance ultimately didn't come into fruition and, on Monday, it was confirmed the star had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Although no details were provided as to whether Bad Bunny is showing coronavirus symptoms, reported Entertainment Tonight, he was seen virtually presenting from his home during the AMAs.

It was a successful night for the singer, real name Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, who accepted the Favorite Album - Latin award from Christian Serratos for "YHLQMDLG". After the show concluded, AMAs officials announced him as the Favorite Male Artist - Latin artist on Twitter.

Accepting the album prize, he said, "To all my fans, to all the people who support me and listen to my music, I do it all for you. Latinos are ruling the world. I love you all so much."

Taylor Swift won big that night, bagging three awards out of her four nominations, including the coveted prize of Artist of the Year. She was additionally named Favorite Female Artist (pop/rock) and won Favorite Music Video for her "Cardigan" visuals. Tying Swift with three awards apiece were The Weeknd, Justin Bieber and Dan + Shay.

The American Music Awards, voted for by fans, was hosted by Taraji P. Henson from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, where a small, socially-distanced live audience enjoyed other performance highlights from Megan Thee Stallion, Katy Perry and Darius Rucker, Bell Biv DeVoe, and Jennifer Lopez and Maluma, who turned up the heat with steamy renditions of "Pa' Ti" and "Lonely".

