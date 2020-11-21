Max Ehrich Wants Demi Lovato to Stop Exploiting Their Split After Her People's Choice Awards Jokes

WENN/Sheri Determan Celebrity

In two separate Instagram comments on her new haircut post, the former star of 'The Young and the Restless' accuses his ex-fiancee of using their breakup for clout.

AceShowbiz - Max Ehrich was not happy with Demi Lovato's jokes about their breakup. After learning that his ex-fiancee poked fun at their brief engagement while hosting 2020 People's Choice Awards on Sunday, November 15, the former star of "The Young and the Restless" publicly told her to stop exploiting their split.

On Friday, November 20, the 29-year-old offered his two cents by leaving a series of now-deleted comments on the singer's Instagram post that saw her rocking her half-shaved pixie cut while wearing a chic pink suit. "stop talking about me on award shows. thanks," he pleaded in his first reply. In another one, he warned her, "exploiting our breakup for clout at PCA is not chill."

Max Ehrich urged Demi Lovato to stop exploiting their breakup.

Demi initially made fun of her split from Max at the 46th annual People's Choice Awards. "I am so excited to be here tonight because honestly this year has been the longest three years of my life," the former Disney darling first said as she reflected on what happened in her life this year. "But then, COVID hit, and everything shut down."

"So, I did what everyone else did: I went into lockdown mode and got engaged," she went on to quip. "I got into painting, photography, meditation, tested the limits of Postmates unlimited. I also didn't know this could happen, but I reached the end of Instagram four times. I binged seven seasons of 'Pretty Little Liars', got unengaged, and then I went looking for aliens in the desert. So, basically, the same as everyone else."

This was not the first time Demi addressed her split from Max. Her newly-released song "Still Have Me" seemed to give a hint about how she felt. "I'm a mess and I'm still broken/ But I'm finding my way back/ And it feels like someone's stolen all the light I ever had/ It hurts to breathe/ I don't have much, but at least I still have me/ And that's all I need," she sang.

Her ex-fiance, meanwhile, brought up the issue several times on social media. He even claimed that he discovered their broken engagement through a tabloid on the set of his movie "Southern Gospel". A source, however, told People and E! News that both parties were "aware that the relationship was over."

Max and Demi began dating in March, and when coronavirus wreaked havoc across the country, they self-quarantined together at her Los Angeles home. The "Under the Dome" alum popped the big question four months later, but the twosome called off their engagement in September.