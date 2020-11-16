 
 

People's Choice Awards 2020: Demi Lovato Blames COVID-19 Pandemic for Whirlwind Engagement

People's Choice Awards 2020: Demi Lovato Blames COVID-19 Pandemic for Whirlwind Engagement
Serving as the host at the 46th annual event, the 'OK Not to Be OK' songstress pokes fun at her short-lived betrothal to Max Ehrich while kicking off the show from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica.

AceShowbiz - Demi Lovato has not only moved on from her failed relationship with Max Ehrich, but she was also able to poke fun at it during her hosting gig at the 2020 People's Choice Awards. Kicking off the annual event on Sunday, November 15, the 28-year-old singer/actress jokingly suggested that the COVID-19 pandemic drove her to get engaged to the "Under the Dome" alum earlier this year.

"You guys look amazing. How are you feeling tonight," the former Disney darling began her monologue. "This is literally my favorite show of the year, not just because I've taken home a few of these trophies myself, but this is the only awards show decided entirely by the fans, so every winner was chosen by you."

Trading her orange sequin dress which she wore on the red carpet for a nude-colored dress by Elie Saab with a cleavage-baring neckline, she continued on the stage of the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, "Tonight our presenters and winners will be here live on stage... I am so excited to be here tonight because honestly, this year has been the longest three years of my life. Don't get me wrong, it started out amazing."

She went on recalling what had happened to her earlier this year, "I performed at the Grammys and sung the National Anthem at the Super Bowl." She then joked, "But then COVID hit and everything shut down, so I did what everyone else did, I went into lockdown mode and got engaged."

"I also didn't know this could happen, but reached the end of Instagram four times," the "Sorry Not Sorry" hitmaker quipped. "I binged seven seasons of 'Pretty Little Liars', got unengaged, then went looking for aliens in the desert, so basically the same as everyone else."

Demi ended her monologue in a serious note, saying, "But in all seriousness, during all of these challenging times, we found ways to stay connected and get each other through it. That's what tonight is all about, to celebrate the people, music, shows and films that helped us get through 2020. And tonight it's all about the people joining us live are super fans from all over the country and everyone's in the VIP section."

Demi announced her engagement to Max in July of this year after dating for only four months. They called it quits in September.

