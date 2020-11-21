 
 

Summer Walker Threatens Paparazzi After Baby Bump Pics Surface

Summer Walker Threatens Paparazzi After Baby Bump Pics Surface
Instagram
Celebrity

Though she herself has seemingly confirmed her pregnancy with a photo on her Instagram account, the 'Playing Games' singer is apparently mad at some sneaking people who recently took her candid pictures in public.

  • Nov 21, 2020

AceShowbiz - Summer Walker is left fuming after pictures of her baby bump surfaced online. On Friday, November 20, the singer appeared to confirm her pregnancy after weeks-long speculation by sharing a new picture on her Instagram page showing her with an apparent baby bump.

In the image, the 24-year-old mom-to-be was rocking a striped short dress with long sleeves. She seemed to be proudly displaying her growing belly as she posed in a room with one of her hands placed on her stomach.

She only captioned the pic with angel emojis, while her fans have quickly assumed it as a pregnancy announcement. "I love how simple #summerwalker pregnancy announcement was. Just a big ole SMILE," one fan tweeted of her Instagram post. Another gushed, "#Summerwalker and that pretty baby bump pic she posted on IG. I'm here for it."

While Summer was more than ready to share the news with her fans, she was apparently mad at some sneaking people who recently took candid pictures of her baby bump while she was spotted in public. The leaked images gave a peek at the "Playing Games" songstress' swollen belly which popped out from her black top and jeans while she was pulling a luggage. It's not clear though when or where the photos were taken.

  See also...

Possibly referring to those leaked pics, Summer has taken to Instagram Stories to slam those taking her photos without her consent. "The next mf I catch tryna sneak a pic or vid of me & try to send it to a blog I'm whooping they a** respectfully," she wrote. She added in another post, "Lmao this fame s**t ain't for me bruh."

The on-and-off girlfriend of London on da Track also addressed the matter in an audio. Slamming those "weirdos," she called it "disrespectful" to sneakily take her pictures when "you can just ask."

Summer was hit with pregnancy rumors in October after she reportedly changed her diet and quit veganism. "Summer is pregnant I think," an alleged friend of the artist told MTO News at the time. "She's changed her diet and taking folic acid [supplements]. She also stopped smoking [weed] and drinking [alcohol]. And when I was with her last, she was always rubbing her stomach."

London on da Track's baby mama Eboni later fueled the speculation in November, writing on Instagram Stories, "Summer pregnant with her dumb***." She insisted, "I said what I said. Yeah Summer pregnant by a n**a putting his 3 baby moms on child support currently wit open cases."

Summer laughed off the claims as she responded with an "omg" along with a laughing and crying emoticon.

You can share this post!

Donald Trump Jr. in Quarantine After Testing Positive for COVID-19

Max Ehrich Wants Demi Lovato to Stop Exploiting Their Split After Her People's Choice Awards Jokes
Related Posts
Summer Walker Gets Mixed Reactions for Saying That Black People Are 'So Unorganized'

Summer Walker Gets Mixed Reactions for Saying That Black People Are 'So Unorganized'

London On Da Track's Baby Mama Clowns Summer Walker Over Her 'Baby's Nose' Amid Pregnancy Claims

London On Da Track's Baby Mama Clowns Summer Walker Over Her 'Baby's Nose' Amid Pregnancy Claims

Summer Walker Would Rather Live in Civil Rights Era Than Live With Curfew Amid Pandemic

Summer Walker Would Rather Live in Civil Rights Era Than Live With Curfew Amid Pandemic

London Da Track's Baby Mama Insists Summer Walker Is Pregnant Despite Denial

London Da Track's Baby Mama Insists Summer Walker Is Pregnant Despite Denial

Most Read
Halle Berry Reveals She Had First Orgasm During Masturbation at 11
Celebrity

Halle Berry Reveals She Had First Orgasm During Masturbation at 11

Boosie Badazz Reportedly Having Complications on Gunshot Wound Due to Diabetes

Boosie Badazz Reportedly Having Complications on Gunshot Wound Due to Diabetes

Demi Lovato Debuts Edgy New Look With Half-Shaved Pixie Cut

Demi Lovato Debuts Edgy New Look With Half-Shaved Pixie Cut

Lori Loughlin's Husband Mossimo Giannulli Debuts Shocking, Bold New Look Ahead of Prison Term

Lori Loughlin's Husband Mossimo Giannulli Debuts Shocking, Bold New Look Ahead of Prison Term

Report: Bobby Brown's Son Bobby Brown Jr. Dead at 28

Report: Bobby Brown's Son Bobby Brown Jr. Dead at 28

Emma Watson and Beau Leo Robinton Spotted on Rare Public Date

Emma Watson and Beau Leo Robinton Spotted on Rare Public Date

Naya Rivera's Ex Sues Ventura County for Her Drowning on Behalf of Son

Naya Rivera's Ex Sues Ventura County for Her Drowning on Behalf of Son

Pope Francis' Instagram Account Under Investigation for Liking Model's Racy Photo

Pope Francis' Instagram Account Under Investigation for Liking Model's Racy Photo

Jay-Z Faces Off Wife Beyonce in Fitness Business With New Investment

Jay-Z Faces Off Wife Beyonce in Fitness Business With New Investment

Gucci Mane Taunts Jeezy With Dead Friend Joke Ahead of 'Verzuz' Battle

Gucci Mane Taunts Jeezy With Dead Friend Joke Ahead of 'Verzuz' Battle

Diplo's Revenge Porn Accuser Files Restraining Order Against Him

Diplo's Revenge Porn Accuser Files Restraining Order Against Him

Pastor Carl Lentz's Alleged Mistress Details Their Affair

Pastor Carl Lentz's Alleged Mistress Details Their Affair

James Charles Backs Charli D'Amelio Amid Chef Video Backlash: This Is Not Sitting Right With Me

James Charles Backs Charli D'Amelio Amid Chef Video Backlash: This Is Not Sitting Right With Me