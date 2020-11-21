 
 

'Black Panther' Sequel Gets Start Date, Finds Its Villain

'Black Panther' Sequel Gets Start Date, Finds Its Villain
Walt Disney Pictures/WENN/Brian To
Movie

Words are 'Narcos: Mexico' actor Tenoch Huerta is in talks to play one of the antagonists, while Letitia Wright's Shuri may have a bigger role in the wake of Chadwick Boseman's death.

  • Nov 21, 2020

AceShowbiz - Marvel Studio is moving forward with its "Black Panther" sequel following the untimely passing of its supposed lead actor Chadwick Boseman. The follow-up to the 2018 movie is reportedly slated to start filming in Atlanta in July and last for upwards of six months.

According to multiple source who provided the info to The Hollywood Reporter, Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong'o, Winston Duke and Angela Bassett are all expected to reprise their roles for the sequel. Wright's Shuri is also said to have a more prominent role in the upcoming feature.

Besides those returning actors, the project is about to add a new cast member, with Mexican actor Tenoch Huerta reportedly in talks to play one of the antagonists. The 39-year-old actor appeared in Cary Joji Fukunaga's 2009 film "Sin Nombre" and is currently starring on Netflix's crime drama series "Narcos: Mexico".

"Black Panther 2" was initially hoped to kick off production in March 2021 with Ryan Coogler returning as director. However, the project was sidelined as the filmmaker and Marvel tried to navigate grief over the unexpected death of Boseman in August.

  See also...

"We're just still mourning Chad, so it's not something I even want to think about," Wright told Porter magazine in an interview for its October issue, revealing she's not even sure there is a "Black Panther" franchise without Boseman. "The thought of doing it without him is kinda strange," she added. "We're just grieving at the moment, so it's trying to find the light in the midst of it."

Marvel has not revealed how it would handle Boseman's absence in the sequel, but Marvel's Executive Vice President Victoria Alonso has ruled out using CGI to replace the late actor. "No. There's only one Chadwick and he's not with us," she told Argentinian newspaper Clarin when asked about the prospect of a digital recreation of the star.

"Our king, unfortunately, has died in real life, not just in fiction, and we are taking a little time to see how we return to the story and what we do to honor this chapter of what has happened to us that was so unexpected, so painful, so terrible, really," she stated.

Alonso explained, "Because Chadwick was not only a wonder of a human being every day for the five years that we spent together. But it also seems to me that as a character what he did elevated us as a company and has left his moment in history."

You can share this post!

Max Ehrich Wants Demi Lovato to Stop Exploiting Their Split After Her People's Choice Awards Jokes

Faith Hill's Daughter Brags About Stripper Pole Move That Makes Her Feel Powerful
Related Posts
Marvel Rules Out Replacing Chadwick Boseman With CGI in 'Black Panther 2'

Marvel Rules Out Replacing Chadwick Boseman With CGI in 'Black Panther 2'

Letitia Wright on 'Black Panther' Sequel Talks: We Are Still Mourning Chadwick Boseman

Letitia Wright on 'Black Panther' Sequel Talks: We Are Still Mourning Chadwick Boseman

Chadwick Boseman Convinced He Would Beat Cancer to Film 'Black Panther' Sequel

Chadwick Boseman Convinced He Would Beat Cancer to Film 'Black Panther' Sequel

Beyonce Is Not Involved in 'Black Panther 2' Despite Reports

Beyonce Is Not Involved in 'Black Panther 2' Despite Reports

Most Read
Zac Efron's 'Gold' Faces Production Setback as Adelaide Went Into Lockdown Over COVID-19
Movie

Zac Efron's 'Gold' Faces Production Setback as Adelaide Went Into Lockdown Over COVID-19

New Trailer for Zack Snyder's 'Justice League' Is Dramatic Take on Pivotal Moments

New Trailer for Zack Snyder's 'Justice League' Is Dramatic Take on Pivotal Moments

Taylor Lautner's Fans in Uproar as He's Not Returning for 'Sharkboy' Spin-Off 'We Can Be Heroes'

Taylor Lautner's Fans in Uproar as He's Not Returning for 'Sharkboy' Spin-Off 'We Can Be Heroes'

Dwayne Johnson Tackles Getting Stuck in Porsche Taycan During 'Red Notice' Shoot With Humor

Dwayne Johnson Tackles Getting Stuck in Porsche Taycan During 'Red Notice' Shoot With Humor

'Wonder Woman 1984' Gets Christmas Day Release on HBO Max and Select Theaters

'Wonder Woman 1984' Gets Christmas Day Release on HBO Max and Select Theaters

Zack Snyder Claims His 'Justice League' Cut Includes Over Two Hours of Unseen Footage

Zack Snyder Claims His 'Justice League' Cut Includes Over Two Hours of Unseen Footage

Angelina Jolie to Direct True-Story Movie 'Unreasonable Behavior'

Angelina Jolie to Direct True-Story Movie 'Unreasonable Behavior'

Lady GaGa In Negotiations to Join Brad Pitt in 'Bullet Train'

Lady GaGa In Negotiations to Join Brad Pitt in 'Bullet Train'

Sarah Paulson Draws Inspiration From Piper Laurie's 'Carrie' Role for 'Run'

Sarah Paulson Draws Inspiration From Piper Laurie's 'Carrie' Role for 'Run'

Mahershala Ali Refused to Do Sex Scene With Taraji P. Henson Due to Religious Belief

Mahershala Ali Refused to Do Sex Scene With Taraji P. Henson Due to Religious Belief

Sia Furious as She's Criticized for Not Casting Autistic Star to Play Lead in Her Autism Movie

Sia Furious as She's Criticized for Not Casting Autistic Star to Play Lead in Her Autism Movie

'Black Panther' Sequel Gets Start Date, Finds Its Villain

'Black Panther' Sequel Gets Start Date, Finds Its Villain