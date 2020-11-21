 
 

Charli D'Amelio's Personal Chef Defends TikTok Star Following Bratty Dinner Video

Chef Aaron May calls Charli and sister Dixie D'Amelio 'the greatest' as he comes to their defense amid the controversy surrounding their bratty dinner video.

  • Nov 21, 2020

AceShowbiz - Charli D'amelio's personal chef has responded to the controversial video which cost the TikTok star hundreds of thousands of followers.

The 16-year-old caused outrage with the "Dinner With the D'Amelios" video segment, in which she and sister Dixie were seen gagging as chef Aaron May served up snails, before demanding chicken nuggets instead.

Charli issued a tearful response to the backlash on Thursday (19Nov20), and May weighed in on the scandal as he stepped out with the D'Amelio's Creative Director Tommy Burns.

"I would call it 'fake news' right now. Those girls are the greatest, I love them. It was all fun and games," he told The Hollywood Fix. "Not at all, not at all (were my feelings hurt). I don't expect her to love the snails. Like I said, somebody thought it would be funny to feed them snails, and they reacted the way they reacted. It's all good."

Burns added that the concept had been his idea as he smiled, "We're in the content business, and I've known Dixie and Charli for a long time, I've known the family for a long time. I knew Dixie would eat it, she's fearless, she's afraid of nothing. I knew she would try it, I knew she probably wouldn't like it."

Make-up influencer James Charles, who was a guest on the first episode of the YouTube series, also defended Charli as he tweeted, "This charli situation is NOT sitting right with me… 100M followers in one year & y'all expect her to know how to be a perfect role model? death threats because she's a picky eater & made a joke about a milestone? 30+ year olds dragging someone half their age? feels familiar."

