 
 

'Tiger King' Star Jeff Lowe Slapped With Lawsuit by U.S. Justice Department

'Tiger King' Star Jeff Lowe Slapped With Lawsuit by U.S. Justice Department
Instagram
Celebrity

The former business partner of Joe Exotic is taken to court by the United States Department of Justice for allegedly violating the Endangered Species Act and the Animal Welfare Act.

  • Nov 21, 2020

AceShowbiz - "Tiger King" 's Jeff Lowe and his wife Lauren are facing a civil lawsuit from the United States Department of Justice for allegedly violating the Endangered Species Act and the Animal Welfare Act.

Until August, 2020, Jeffrey and Lauren operated the Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park in Wynnewood, Oklahoma, where they exhibited dozens of animals protected by the Endangered Species Act, including tigers, lions, various big cats, a grizzly bear and ring-tailed lemurs.

However, Jeff's exhibitor license was suspended as investigators said several of his animals appeared to be weak and neglected during the routine inspection, after which a 16-week-old lion cub was taken to a vet for urgent care due to being underweight.

According to the filing, submitted in federal district court in Oklahoma, officials are demanding the pair relinquish possession of endangered animals and to stop exhibiting animals without a license.

"The Lowes' failure to provide basic veterinary care, appropriate food, and safe living conditions for the animals does not meet standards required by both the Animal Welfare Act and the Endangered Species Act," said Jonathan D. Brightbill, principal deputy assistant attorney general of the Environment and Natural Resources Division, in a statement.

  See also...

"Exhibitors cannot evade the law simply by shutting out the USDA and moving their animals elsewhere. The Department of Justice will support the USDA in pursuing those who violate federal animal protection laws."

The lawsuit alleges the couple did not provide timely and adequate veterinary care, which in some cases resulted in the deaths of animals, highlighting a number of preventable conditions present in several of the animals, along with further mistreatment and malpractice.

The lawsuit states officials are also seeking a court order to permit the immediate inspection of the facility to prevent the Lowes from exhibiting animals either in person or online, reported MailOnline.

Jeff took control of Joe Exotic's old animal park, which featured in the hit Netflix documentary "Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness" in March, after its former owner was incarcerated for 22 years for plotting to murder fellow animal park owner Carole Baskin, among other charges.

Earlier this year, Carole was awarded the zoo following a $1 million (£820,000) trademark judgement against Joe, real name Joseph Allen Maldonado-Passage, following years of legal spats. In early June, it was reported Lowe had 120 days to vacate the premises and remove all remaining animals from the property.

You can share this post!

Jensen Ackles Has Same Reaction as Fans After Reading Shocking 'Supernatural' Ending

Charli D'Amelio's Personal Chef Defends TikTok Star Following Bratty Dinner Video
Related Posts
'Tiger King' Trainer Doc Antle Charged for Wildlife Trafficking and Animal Cruelty

'Tiger King' Trainer Doc Antle Charged for Wildlife Trafficking and Animal Cruelty

Carole Baskin Not Really Excited About Nicolas Cage's 'Tiger King' TV Series

Carole Baskin Not Really Excited About Nicolas Cage's 'Tiger King' TV Series

Nicolas Cage's 'Tiger King' Gets Picked Up by Amazon Prime

Nicolas Cage's 'Tiger King' Gets Picked Up by Amazon Prime

'Tiger King' Zoo Closed Permanently as Inspectors Suspected Animal Neglect

'Tiger King' Zoo Closed Permanently as Inspectors Suspected Animal Neglect

Most Read
Boosie Badazz Reportedly Having Complications on Gunshot Wound Due to Diabetes
Celebrity

Boosie Badazz Reportedly Having Complications on Gunshot Wound Due to Diabetes

Demi Lovato Debuts Edgy New Look With Half-Shaved Pixie Cut

Demi Lovato Debuts Edgy New Look With Half-Shaved Pixie Cut

Lori Loughlin's Husband Mossimo Giannulli Debuts Shocking, Bold New Look Ahead of Prison Term

Lori Loughlin's Husband Mossimo Giannulli Debuts Shocking, Bold New Look Ahead of Prison Term

Report: Bobby Brown's Son Bobby Brown Jr. Dead at 28

Report: Bobby Brown's Son Bobby Brown Jr. Dead at 28

'MasterChef Junior' and Gordon Ramsay Mourn Death of Star Ben Watkins at Age 14

'MasterChef Junior' and Gordon Ramsay Mourn Death of Star Ben Watkins at Age 14

Emma Watson and Beau Leo Robinton Spotted on Rare Public Date

Emma Watson and Beau Leo Robinton Spotted on Rare Public Date

Naya Rivera's Ex Sues Ventura County for Her Drowning on Behalf of Son

Naya Rivera's Ex Sues Ventura County for Her Drowning on Behalf of Son

Pope Francis' Instagram Account Under Investigation for Liking Model's Racy Photo

Pope Francis' Instagram Account Under Investigation for Liking Model's Racy Photo

Lana Del Rey Defends Wearing Mesh Mask Following Criticisms

Lana Del Rey Defends Wearing Mesh Mask Following Criticisms

Diplo's Revenge Porn Accuser Files Restraining Order Against Him

Diplo's Revenge Porn Accuser Files Restraining Order Against Him

Gucci Mane Taunts Jeezy With Dead Friend Joke Ahead of 'Verzuz' Battle

Gucci Mane Taunts Jeezy With Dead Friend Joke Ahead of 'Verzuz' Battle

Pastor Carl Lentz's Alleged Mistress Details Their Affair

Pastor Carl Lentz's Alleged Mistress Details Their Affair

Harvey Weinstein's Team Addresses His Health Issues After Suspected of Having COVID-19 Again

Harvey Weinstein's Team Addresses His Health Issues After Suspected of Having COVID-19 Again