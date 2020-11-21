 
 

Sharon Stone Among Members of Joe Biden's Transition Team

Sharon Stone Among Members of Joe Biden's Transition Team
WENN/Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Basic Instinct' actress has been enlisted as a member of the team who are helping president-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris transition to oval office.

  • Nov 21, 2020

AceShowbiz - Sharon Stone will support U.S. President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris' transition to office.

The actress confirmed her new role during an appearance on U.S. TV show "Extra", during which she mused over whether she would accept a public position if asked personally.

"I've been asked to be and do many things in the breadth of my career," explained the Basic Instinct star. "So far, I have not been asked to be in a public position that I felt the bureaucracy wouldn't tie my hands and make me do less that I've been able to do."

  See also...

"But should I be asked to be in a public position that would allow me to do more I would do that," she added.

Stone went on to share that she's "on the Biden transition team" and noted that "should President Biden or Vice President Harris ask me to do something in infectious disease, I would accept a position and I would like to take my lifetime of global experience in infectious disease and really work more specifically now that I have this lifetime of understanding."

"But I think now what I really want is to be able to, as I get into my third act, I really want to be able to be more productive in being of service," she stated.

The Democratic pair Joe Biden and Kamala Harris defeated Republican incumbent Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence. The MAGA leader, however, refused to concede and made accusations of fraud.

You can share this post!

Charli D'Amelio's Personal Chef Defends TikTok Star Following Bratty Dinner Video

Hugh Grant Finds Fatherhood Exhausting, Signs Up for TV Role to Take a Break From His Kids
Related Posts
Sharon Stone Among Honorees at Virtual Research Awards

Sharon Stone Among Honorees at Virtual Research Awards

Sharon Stone Remembers Director's Set Treatment After Her Refusal to Sit on His Lap

Sharon Stone Remembers Director's Set Treatment After Her Refusal to Sit on His Lap

Sharon Stone Believes People Lie If They Say Looks Don't Matter

Sharon Stone Believes People Lie If They Say Looks Don't Matter

Sharon Stone Almost Crumbled Dealing With Son's Surgery and Sister's Covid-19 Battle

Sharon Stone Almost Crumbled Dealing With Son's Surgery and Sister's Covid-19 Battle

Most Read
Boosie Badazz Reportedly Having Complications on Gunshot Wound Due to Diabetes
Celebrity

Boosie Badazz Reportedly Having Complications on Gunshot Wound Due to Diabetes

Halle Berry Reveals She Had First Orgasm During Masturbation at 11

Halle Berry Reveals She Had First Orgasm During Masturbation at 11

Demi Lovato Debuts Edgy New Look With Half-Shaved Pixie Cut

Demi Lovato Debuts Edgy New Look With Half-Shaved Pixie Cut

Lori Loughlin's Husband Mossimo Giannulli Debuts Shocking, Bold New Look Ahead of Prison Term

Lori Loughlin's Husband Mossimo Giannulli Debuts Shocking, Bold New Look Ahead of Prison Term

Report: Bobby Brown's Son Bobby Brown Jr. Dead at 28

Report: Bobby Brown's Son Bobby Brown Jr. Dead at 28

Emma Watson and Beau Leo Robinton Spotted on Rare Public Date

Emma Watson and Beau Leo Robinton Spotted on Rare Public Date

'MasterChef Junior' and Gordon Ramsay Mourn Death of Star Ben Watkins at Age 14

'MasterChef Junior' and Gordon Ramsay Mourn Death of Star Ben Watkins at Age 14

Naya Rivera's Ex Sues Ventura County for Her Drowning on Behalf of Son

Naya Rivera's Ex Sues Ventura County for Her Drowning on Behalf of Son

Pope Francis' Instagram Account Under Investigation for Liking Model's Racy Photo

Pope Francis' Instagram Account Under Investigation for Liking Model's Racy Photo

Gucci Mane Taunts Jeezy With Dead Friend Joke Ahead of 'Verzuz' Battle

Gucci Mane Taunts Jeezy With Dead Friend Joke Ahead of 'Verzuz' Battle

Diplo's Revenge Porn Accuser Files Restraining Order Against Him

Diplo's Revenge Porn Accuser Files Restraining Order Against Him

Lana Del Rey Defends Wearing Mesh Mask Following Criticisms

Lana Del Rey Defends Wearing Mesh Mask Following Criticisms

Pastor Carl Lentz's Alleged Mistress Details Their Affair

Pastor Carl Lentz's Alleged Mistress Details Their Affair