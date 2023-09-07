 

Charli D'Amelio Shares Best Wishes to Kourtney Kardashian After Her Fetal Surgery

Upon learning that Kourtney underwent the producer to save her unborn baby, the TikTok star sends the series regular of 'The Kardashians' 'happy and healthy' vibes.

  • Sep 7, 2023

AceShowbiz - Charli D'Amelio has expressed her best wishes to Kourtney Kardashian. Upon learning that Kourtney had a fetal surgery, the TikTok star, who is in a romantic relationship with the son of Kourtney's husband Travis Barker, sent the series regular of "The Kardashians" "happy and healthy" vibes.

When making an appearance at the pop-up for D'Amelio Footwear at The Grove in Los Angeles, the 19-year-old influencer shared her thoughts on 44-year-old Kourtney in an interview. Speaking to PEOPLE, she said, "I think everyone's very excited about [the] family expanding, and obviously happy and healthy positive vibes all around. I'm so excited for them. I think everyone is just happy to see them happy."

Charli's well wishes came after Kourtney went under the knife to save the life of her unborn baby. Following the procedure, the reality TV star, who is currently pregnant with her and Travis' first child together, voiced her gratitude via Instagram. In a post released on Wednesday, September 6, she penned, "I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby's life."

The "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" alum went on to write, "I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock." She further thanked her mother Kris Jenner, "And to my mom, thank you for holding my hand through this."

About the surgery itself, Kourtney explained, "As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn't prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery. I don't think anyone who hasn't been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear."

"I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant," the TV personality continued. "Praise be to God. Walking out of the hospital with my baby boy in my tummy and safe was the truest blessing," she concluded.

As for her husband Travis, the Blink-182 drummer showed his gratitude via X, formerly known as Twitter. He tweeted, "God is great. I flew home for a life-threatening emergency surgery for our baby that I'm so grateful went well. I want to say thank you for all the support." He additionally revealed, "Tour resumes Friday."

