 
 

'The Voice' Recap: Knockout Rounds Begin, Gwen Stefani Makes a Steal

NBC/Trae Patton
TV

Each team will have three Knockout performances in addition to Four-Way Knockout, while RnB singer Usher has been introduced as the mega mentor for season 19.

  • Nov 18, 2020

AceShowbiz - Following the end of Battle Rounds, season 19 of "The Voice" began the Knockouts in the new episode. Airing on Tuesday, November 17, the episode saw Usher being introduced as the mega mentor for the current season. Each team would have three Knockout performances in addition to Four-Way Knockout.

The first Knockout was between Tamara Jade and Casme from Team John Legend. Tamara opted to sing "Higher Ground" by Stevie Wonder, while Casme belted out "Wrecking Ball" by Miley Cyrus. They both gave stunning performances but John had to make a decision, and he decided to keep Tamara on his team.

Later, Team Gwen Stefani had Payge Turner going against Ryan Berg. Payge sang "Creep" by Radiohead for her Knockout performance, while Ryan chose "Makin' Me Look Good Again" by Drake White. The coaches raved about Ryan's "gentle rasp." Payge received a huge praise from the coaches as Blake Shelton described her performance as her having "an out-of-body experience." Meanwhile, John called her "a revelation." Gwen named Payge as the winner.

Following it up was Ben Allen and Worth the Wait from Team Blake. Ben performed "She Got the Best of Me" by Luke Combs, while the trio sang "Delta Dawn" by Tanya Tucker. Ben was praised for his big voice, while John told Worth the Wait that it was easily their best performance. Blake was also impressed by the mother-daughter trio's harmonies as they listened to his advice during rehearsals. Blake eventually picked Worth the Wait. However, Gwen wasn't going to let Ben go that easily because she decided to steal Ben.

More Knockout performances will be shown in the next episode. "The Voice" airs on Mondays and Tuesdays on NBC.

