 
 

Normani: Being a Member of Fifth Harmony Ruined My Self-Esteem

Normani: Being a Member of Fifth Harmony Ruined My Self-Esteem
Women's Health Magazine/Dennis Leupold
Celebrity

Normani Kordei claims being constantly compared to her bandmates Ally Brooke, Camila Cabello, Dinah Jane, and Lauren Jauregui 'took a toll' on her confidence.

  • Nov 18, 2020

AceShowbiz - Normani admits that being a member of girl group Fifth Harmony "took a toll" on her confidence.

The "Motivation" singer, 24, tells Women's Health magazine that being overlooked in the group, alongside Ally Brooke, Camila Cabello, Dinah Jane, and Lauren Jauregui, affected her negatively.

"(It) alters the perception you have of yourself," she explains. "Having certain things happen so blatantly while also feeling like the 'other' and being so young and hearing the public compare (us) took a toll on my confidence."

"For a long time, I didn't believe in myself because I didn't feel like I was given the opportunity to," adds the singer.

  See also...

Following the disbanding of the five-piece, Normani now does daily positive affirmations to start her day to boost her self-esteem, admitting that the practice enables her to "manifest and speak things that I want to happen as if they already did as if I'm already that version of myself."

According to the outlet, some of Normani's go-to statements include, "You are one of the greatest entertainers. You are a representation for an entire generation. You have purpose," and her confidence was given another boost by the support of one of her favourite artists - Rihanna.

"It's alarming when people you've looked up to, respect, and who kind of define who you are believe in you," Normani smiles. "But it definitely gives me confidence."

"I'm grateful to feel seen and heard and like I can be the voice for so many people. Being a Black woman, I feel we're so multifaceted and have so much that we're capable of," she continues. "It's really important to show Black girls and Black boys they can be anything they want to be."

You can share this post!

Dolly Parton Thrilled to Play a Part in Successful Research of Covid-19 Vaccine

Modelling Icon Isa Stoppi Passes Away in Italy

Related Posts
Normani Feels She Has a Duty to Represent Black Women in Music Industry and Society

Normani Feels She Has a Duty to Represent Black Women in Music Industry and Society

Normani Blames Anxiety for Lack of New Music Release After 'Motivation'

Normani Blames Anxiety for Lack of New Music Release After 'Motivation'

Normani's Team Accused of Sabotaging Her Career

Normani's Team Accused of Sabotaging Her Career

Normani Determined to Finish First Solo Album During Coronavirus Lockdown

Normani Determined to Finish First Solo Album During Coronavirus Lockdown

Most Read
King Von's Baby Mama Shares Pic From His Private Funeral
Celebrity

King Von's Baby Mama Shares Pic From His Private Funeral

Boosie Badazz Hospitalized After He's Shot in Dallas

Boosie Badazz Hospitalized After He's Shot in Dallas

Eric Clapton Puts Luxury Yacht on Market

Eric Clapton Puts Luxury Yacht on Market

A Woman With Mo3 Before He Was Killed Denies Setting Him Up

A Woman With Mo3 Before He Was Killed Denies Setting Him Up

Ryan Cabrera Engaged to Wrestler Alexa Bliss

Ryan Cabrera Engaged to Wrestler Alexa Bliss

Vince Vaughn Addicted to Joe Manganiello's Online Dungeons and Dragons Game Nights

Vince Vaughn Addicted to Joe Manganiello's Online Dungeons and Dragons Game Nights

'Hamilton' and 'Jagged Little Pill' Cast to Reunite for Macy's Thanksgiving Parade

'Hamilton' and 'Jagged Little Pill' Cast to Reunite for Macy's Thanksgiving Parade

Rapper Benny the Butcher Shot in Attempted Robbery

Rapper Benny the Butcher Shot in Attempted Robbery

Meghan King Edmonds Is 'OK' Despite 'Feeling Poorly' After Testing Positive for COVID-19

Meghan King Edmonds Is 'OK' Despite 'Feeling Poorly' After Testing Positive for COVID-19

90 Day Fiance: Deavan Clegg Calls Out 'Rude' People Following Pregnancy Rumors

90 Day Fiance: Deavan Clegg Calls Out 'Rude' People Following Pregnancy Rumors

Jim Edmonds' Daughter Hailey Drags Meghan King Following COVID-19 Diagnosis

Jim Edmonds' Daughter Hailey Drags Meghan King Following COVID-19 Diagnosis

People's Choice Awards 2020: Demi Lovato on Fire, Sofia Carson Glamorous in Black on Red Carpet

People's Choice Awards 2020: Demi Lovato on Fire, Sofia Carson Glamorous in Black on Red Carpet

Chance the Rapper, 50 Cent and Many More Pray for Jeremih as He's Battling Covid-19 in Hospital

Chance the Rapper, 50 Cent and Many More Pray for Jeremih as He's Battling Covid-19 in Hospital