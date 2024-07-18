 
Normani Faces Backlash Over Missing Songwriting Credits on Debut Album
The release of Normani's debut solo album 'Dopamine' is marred by controversy over missing songwriting credits, prompting accusations that the singer neglected to acknowledge her collaborators.

  • Jul 18, 2024

AceShowbiz - After years of anticipation and delays, Normani Kordei finally released her debut album "Dopamine" on June 14. However, what should have been a triumphant moment in her solo career has been marred by controversy over the proper crediting of contributors.

Tayla Parx, a Dallas-based singer-songwriter known for her work with the likes of Ariana Grande, Dua Lipa, and Megan Thee Stallion, has publicly voiced her frustration over being excluded from the songwriting credits for the track "Insomnia."

Parx, who has collaborated with Normani in the past, only discovered she was featured on the album through a snippet of Normani's interview on the "Zach Sang Show". "It's crazy cause I haven't listened to the album yet and this is how I'm finding out I'm on it … no credit, no business done. People that I've known forever. Just dropped my s*** and left me off lol. okayyy! #taylamade," Parx tweeted on July 15, venting her frustration.

During her "Zach Sang Show" interview, Normani praised Parx's talent, calling her an "icon" and expressing that she misses her. However, Parx's name was conspicuously absent from the credits for "Insomnia" on Apple Music although it does appear on Spotify as a listed songwriter. This discrepancy raises questions about whether this was a technical error or a deeper issue within the album's production process.

Fans have had mixed reactions to Parx's public airing of grievances. Some feel that the issue should have been handled privately while others sympathize with Parx's desire for proper recognition.

The point of contention here stems not just from financial compensation but also from the principle of receiving credit for one's creative contributions. Beyonce's "Renaissance," for instance, demonstrates the high number of individuals that can be involved in creating a music project, with over 100 credited songwriters.

While it remains to be seen whether this situation will be resolved amicably, it highlights the importance of proper crediting in the music industry. Hopefully, Normani and Parx can "work it out on the remix," as a fan jokingly suggested, given their successful collaboration history. "Dopamine" is out now, and despite the controversy, has shown the world Normani's long-awaited solo potential.

