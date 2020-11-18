George Clooney Thought His Life Was Full Until He Has Kids With Wife Amal

GQ Magazine/Jason Nocito Celebrity

AceShowbiz - George Clooney decided he didn't want his closest pals to wait for the $1 million (£800,000) each he'd bequeathed them in his will.

The 59-year-old actor, who's been named British GQ's Man of the Year, tells the publication his family and friends are the most important things to the star, and he goes on to admit he decided to share his wealth because, "without them (friends), I don't have any of this."

"We're all really close, and I just thought basically if I get hit by a bus, they're all in the will," he tells the outlet. "So why the f**k am I waiting to get hit by a bus?"

"I remember talking to one really rich a**hole who I ran into in a hotel in Vegas - certainly a lot richer than I am," he recalls. "And I remember the story had come out, and he was like, 'Why would you do that?' and I was like, 'Why wouldn't you do that, you schmuck?' "

The star admits that, in recent years, he's become a real family man but, during the candid chat, he confesses he never wanted to marry or have children, until he met his wife, Amal, 42, whom he married in 2014.

"For 36 years, I was the guy that if some kid popped up and started crying, I'd be like, 'Are you f**king kidding me?' And now suddenly I'm the guy with the kid, you know?" he shares.

"I was like, 'I'm never getting married. I'm not gonna have kids,' I'm gonna work, I've got great friends, my life is full, I'm doing well."

"The Descendants" star, who shares twins Ella and Alexander, three, with his barrister wife, adds, "I'd never been in the position where someone else's life was infinitely more important to me than my own. And then tack on two more individuals, who are small and have to be fed..."